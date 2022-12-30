Steelheads Make History with Tenth Straight Victory in 4-1 Final at Utah

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (24-3-0-1, 49pts) took down the Utah Grizzlies (11-16-0-0, 22pts) by a final score of 4-1 Friday night at the Maverik Center. The Steelheads set a franchise record in their ECHL era with ten straight win outscoring their opponents 50-15 during the span. Idaho will wrap up five consecutive games against Utah tomorrow at 5 p.m.

Cam Strong (1-0-1) gave Utah a 1-0 lead about halfway through the first period with a power-play score. Wade Murphy drew a double minor taking a stick up high with just 5:08 to play in the opening frame. Owen Headrick (2-0-2) notched a pair of power-play goals to hand the Steelheads a 2-1 lead. Idaho outshot Utah 13-9 in the opening 20 minutes of play and led 2-1. Willie Knierim (1-0-1) netted the lone goal in the middle frame as the Steelheads were outshot 7-4 in the period but led 3-1 through 40 minutes of play. Jordan Kawaguchi (1-0-1) extended his point streak to eight games scoring on an empty net with just one second left. Rémi Poirier picked up his fifth straight win making 21 saves on 22 shots while Trent Miner made 17 saves on 20 shots for the loss.

SCORING

- 1st, 10:03 | 1-0 UTA PP GOAL: Jordan Martel had the initial shot from the near dot. On the far side of the crease Cam Strong found the rebound and slid the puck into the net.

- 1st, 15:59 | 1-1 IDH PP GOAL: Colton Kehler rolled up the point from the far wall. At the top of the right circle, he fed Owen Headrick up top who stepped into a one timer going bar down on Trent Miner.

- 1st, 17:37 | 2-1 IDH PP GOAL: Patrick Kudla from his own zone took the puck all the way into the offensive zone. From the far half boards he connected with Headrick in the high slot. Headrick stepped to the top of the crease and chipped the puck past Miner who was sprawled out on the ice.

- 2nd, 13:34 | 3-1 IDH GOAL: Off the bench Willie Knierim would deflect the puck home from below the right circle on a pass from Matt Register down the left-wing wall.

- 3rd, 19:59 | 4-1 IDH GOAL: From 200 feet Jordan Kawaguchi scored on an empty-net.

ICCU THREE STARS

1) Owen Headrick

2) Matt Register

3) Willie Knierim

GAME NOTES

- Idaho finished the 2-for-6 on power-play while Utah was 1-for-3.

- Utah was outshot 22-21.

- Nick Canade (DNP), Ty Pelton-Byce (IR), and Zane Franklin (INJ) did not play for Idaho.

- Idaho is 124-62-26 all-time vs. Utah and 54-33-13 in West Valley City, UT at the Maverik Center.

- Idaho is on a season long 10 game win streak outscoring their opponents 50-15. They tied a Steelheads ECHL modern era record with their eighth straight road win.

- Idaho has scored four or more goals in 22 games this season.

- Matt Register played in his 500th career ECHL games and extended his point streak to five games (3-9-12) with a pair of assists. He leads the ECHL at +37.

- Jordan Kawaguchi enhanced his point streak to eight games (10-5-15).

- With two goals tonight Owen Headrick leads all ECHL defenders in goals (10) and is tied for second in points (25).

- Patrick Kudla tallied two assists and leads ECHL defenders in scoring (5-22-27).

- Willie Knierim has points in six of his last seven games (2-4-6).

- Rémi Poirier has won five straight games making 134 saves on 141 shots. He leads the ECHL in goals against average (1.90) and save percentage (.933).

