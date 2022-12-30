Seven Different Rabbits Score, Greenville Downs Savannah for Third Straight Win

SAVANNAH, GA - Seven different goal scorers led the way for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to power past the Savannah Ghost Pirates 7-4 for the team's third straight win on Friday night at Enmarket Arena.

Greenville began the game with aggressive offensive-zone pressure and captured the 1-0 lead at 4:26, as Savannah goaltender Isaiah Saville misplayed the puck into his own net. Greenville's Carter Souch was credited with his fourth goal on the play. Savannah responded a Elijah Villeo scored a power-play goal at 5:58 to tie the game. Greenville recaptured the lead at 9:05, as Joe Gatenby snapped a pass from the point and found Tanner Eberle who tipped his 10th of the season into the net. The Ghost Pirates, again, tied the game as Alex Swetlikoff tipped in a shorthanded goal at 15:32. Just over a minute later, Savannah captured its first lead of the game, as Brent Pederson tucked in a goal at 16:38.

In the second, the Swamp Rabbits leveled the game at 3-3, as Anthony Beauchamp scored his fourth of the season at 7:34, before Nikita Pavlychev scored his league-leading 18th of the season for the 4-3 lead at 8:52.

Greenville grew its lead in the third period, as Alex Ierullo snapped his 10th of the season into the net just 48 seconds into the frame. The Swamp Rabbits added another power-play goal for the 6-3 lead, as Max Martin scored his first ECHL goal with a wrist shot from the high slot at 9:55. Savannah stopped the Swamp Rabbits flood as Spencer Naas scored a breakaway goal at 14:36, before Greenville's Dallas Gerads iced the game with an empty-net goal at 17:03 for the 7-4 final score line.

With the win, the Swamp Rabbits improve to 15-7-6-0 while the Ghost Pirates fall to 9-14-5-0.

The Swamp Rabbits travel to the North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, SC to take on the South Carolina Stingrays in a 6:05 p.m. New Year's Eve showdown. Swamp Rabbits tickets can be purchased at SwampRabbits.com or at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena Box Office.

