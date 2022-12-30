Seven Different Rabbits Score, Greenville Downs Savannah for Third Straight Win
December 30, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
SAVANNAH, GA - Seven different goal scorers led the way for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to power past the Savannah Ghost Pirates 7-4 for the team's third straight win on Friday night at Enmarket Arena.
1st 2nd 3rd Final
GVL 2 2 3 7
SAV 3 0 1 4
Greenville began the game with aggressive offensive-zone pressure and captured the 1-0 lead at 4:26, as Savannah goaltender Isaiah Saville misplayed the puck into his own net. Greenville's Carter Souch was credited with his fourth goal on the play. Savannah responded a Elijah Villeo scored a power-play goal at 5:58 to tie the game. Greenville recaptured the lead at 9:05, as Joe Gatenby snapped a pass from the point and found Tanner Eberle who tipped his 10th of the season into the net. The Ghost Pirates, again, tied the game as Alex Swetlikoff tipped in a shorthanded goal at 15:32. Just over a minute later, Savannah captured its first lead of the game, as Brent Pederson tucked in a goal at 16:38.
In the second, the Swamp Rabbits leveled the game at 3-3, as Anthony Beauchamp scored his fourth of the season at 7:34, before Nikita Pavlychev scored his league-leading 18th of the season for the 4-3 lead at 8:52.
Greenville grew its lead in the third period, as Alex Ierullo snapped his 10th of the season into the net just 48 seconds into the frame. The Swamp Rabbits added another power-play goal for the 6-3 lead, as Max Martin scored his first ECHL goal with a wrist shot from the high slot at 9:55. Savannah stopped the Swamp Rabbits flood as Spencer Naas scored a breakaway goal at 14:36, before Greenville's Dallas Gerads iced the game with an empty-net goal at 17:03 for the 7-4 final score line.
With the win, the Swamp Rabbits improve to 15-7-6-0 while the Ghost Pirates fall to 9-14-5-0.
The Swamp Rabbits travel to the North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, SC to take on the South Carolina Stingrays in a 6:05 p.m. New Year's Eve showdown. Swamp Rabbits tickets can be purchased at SwampRabbits.com or at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena Box Office.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 30, 2022
- Fossier's Big Game Lifts Mariners Over Lions - Maine Mariners
- Craggs Notches Two Points in Home Loss - Toledo Walleye
- K-Wings Score 3 Power Play Goals, Growlers Escape in OT - Kalamazoo Wings
- Admirals' Comeback Bid Falls Just Short Against Atlanta - Norfolk Admirals
- Everblades Finish 2022 With Win Over Solar Bears - Florida Everblades
- Seven Different Rabbits Score, Greenville Downs Savannah for Third Straight Win - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Seven Different Rabbits Score, Greenville Downs Savannah for Third Straight Win - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Comeback Falls Short as Railers Lose 4-3 to Thunder - Worcester Railers HC
- Kansas City Overcomes Deficits to Beat Iowa, 5-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Royals Ride Hot Start to 4-2 Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Growlers Grab 4-3 OT Win Over Wings - Newfoundland Growlers
- Parent Scores Twice In 4-3 Win Over Railers - Adirondack Thunder
- Thunder Heads to Allen for Final Two Games of 2022 - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - December 30 - ECHL
- Boldly Jacksonville: A Look Back at the Teams That Encompass Jacksonville's Storied Hockey History - Jacksonville Icemen
- Thunder Heads to Allen for Final Two Games of 2022 - Wichita Thunder
- Thunder Sign Defenseman Ryan Orgel - Adirondack Thunder
- Officials Named for 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Norfolk Admirals
- Officials Named for 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - ECHL
- Game Notes: vs Tulsa - Rapid City Rush
- Going for Two in a Row - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Ghost Pirates (7:30pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Grizzlies Gameday: Division Rivals Meet at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Blades End 2022 with Home Game against Orlando - Florida Everblades
- Royals Travel to Wheeling for Friday Night Faceoff vs. Nailers - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greenville Swamp Rabbits Stories
- Seven Different Rabbits Score, Greenville Downs Savannah for Third Straight Win
- Seven Different Rabbits Score, Greenville Downs Savannah for Third Straight Win
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Ghost Pirates (7:30pm)
- Pavlychev Scores Twice as Rabbits Storm Past Atlanta 5-1
- Alex Ierullo Named to 2023 ECHL All-Star Roster