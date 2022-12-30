ECHL Transactions - December 30

Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, December 30, 2022:

Adirondack:

Add Ryan Orgel, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Yannick Turcotte, F activated from reserve

Delete Sebastian Vidmar, F recalled by Utica

Delete Ivan Chukarov, D loaned to Utica

Allen:

Add Logan Flodell, G activated from reserve

Delete Luke Peressini, G placed on reserve

Delete Colton Saucerman, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/18)

Delete Nick Albano, D suspended by team

Atlanta:

Add Carlos Fornaris, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Malcolm Hayes, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Reece Vitelli, F recalled by Tucson [12/29]

Delete Colin Theisen, F recalled by Tucson [12/29]

Florida:

Add Leif Mattson, F activated from reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Scott Allan, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Neil Robinson, F activated from reserve

Delete Stefano Giliati, F placed on reserve

Delete Adam Samuelsson, D traded to Newfoundland

Indy:

Add Cam Gray, G signed contract, added to active roster

Kansas City:

Add Jay Powell, D signed contract, added to active roster

Maine:

Add Stan Basisty, G added as EBUG

Add Mathew Santos, F activated from reserve

Delete Keltie Jeri-Leon, F placed on reserve

Delete Kyle Keyser, G recalled to Providence by Boston

Newfoundland:

Add Michael Joyaux, D assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Adam Samuelsson, D added to active roster (traded from Fort Wayne)

Delete Nathan Noel, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/18)

Norfolk:

Add Todd Burgess, F activated from reserve

Delete Brett Ouderkirk, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Daniel Mannella, G assigned by San Diego

Add Ethan Stewart, F activated from reserve

Delete Brad Arvanitis, G placed on reserve

Delete Mike McKee, D placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Connor McDonald, D activated from reserve

Delete Tarun Fizer, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Bailey Brkin, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Roy Kanda, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Jack Van Boekel, D activated from reserve

Delete Brooklyn Kalmikov, F recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Delete Josh Maniscalco, D recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh

Delete Taylor Gauthier, G recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh

Wichita:

Add Sam Sternschein, F activated from reserve

Delete Quinn Preston, F placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Jake Schultz, D signed contract, added to active roster

