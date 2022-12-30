ECHL Transactions - December 30
December 30, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, December 30, 2022:
Adirondack:
Add Ryan Orgel, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Yannick Turcotte, F activated from reserve
Delete Sebastian Vidmar, F recalled by Utica
Delete Ivan Chukarov, D loaned to Utica
Allen:
Add Logan Flodell, G activated from reserve
Delete Luke Peressini, G placed on reserve
Delete Colton Saucerman, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/18)
Delete Nick Albano, D suspended by team
Atlanta:
Add Carlos Fornaris, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Malcolm Hayes, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Reece Vitelli, F recalled by Tucson [12/29]
Delete Colin Theisen, F recalled by Tucson [12/29]
Florida:
Add Leif Mattson, F activated from reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Scott Allan, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Neil Robinson, F activated from reserve
Delete Stefano Giliati, F placed on reserve
Delete Adam Samuelsson, D traded to Newfoundland
Indy:
Add Cam Gray, G signed contract, added to active roster
Kansas City:
Add Jay Powell, D signed contract, added to active roster
Maine:
Add Stan Basisty, G added as EBUG
Add Mathew Santos, F activated from reserve
Delete Keltie Jeri-Leon, F placed on reserve
Delete Kyle Keyser, G recalled to Providence by Boston
Newfoundland:
Add Michael Joyaux, D assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Add Adam Samuelsson, D added to active roster (traded from Fort Wayne)
Delete Nathan Noel, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/18)
Norfolk:
Add Todd Burgess, F activated from reserve
Delete Brett Ouderkirk, F placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Daniel Mannella, G assigned by San Diego
Add Ethan Stewart, F activated from reserve
Delete Brad Arvanitis, G placed on reserve
Delete Mike McKee, D placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Connor McDonald, D activated from reserve
Delete Tarun Fizer, F placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Bailey Brkin, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Roy Kanda, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Jack Van Boekel, D activated from reserve
Delete Brooklyn Kalmikov, F recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Delete Josh Maniscalco, D recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh
Delete Taylor Gauthier, G recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh
Wichita:
Add Sam Sternschein, F activated from reserve
Delete Quinn Preston, F placed on reserve
Worcester:
Add Jake Schultz, D signed contract, added to active roster
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 30, 2022
- Fossier's Big Game Lifts Mariners Over Lions - Maine Mariners
- Craggs Notches Two Points in Home Loss - Toledo Walleye
- K-Wings Score 3 Power Play Goals, Growlers Escape in OT - Kalamazoo Wings
- Admirals' Comeback Bid Falls Just Short Against Atlanta - Norfolk Admirals
- Everblades Finish 2022 With Win Over Solar Bears - Florida Everblades
- Seven Different Rabbits Score, Greenville Downs Savannah for Third Straight Win - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Seven Different Rabbits Score, Greenville Downs Savannah for Third Straight Win - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Comeback Falls Short as Railers Lose 4-3 to Thunder - Worcester Railers HC
- Kansas City Overcomes Deficits to Beat Iowa, 5-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Royals Ride Hot Start to 4-2 Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Growlers Grab 4-3 OT Win Over Wings - Newfoundland Growlers
- Parent Scores Twice In 4-3 Win Over Railers - Adirondack Thunder
- Thunder Heads to Allen for Final Two Games of 2022 - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - December 30 - ECHL
- Boldly Jacksonville: A Look Back at the Teams That Encompass Jacksonville's Storied Hockey History - Jacksonville Icemen
- Thunder Heads to Allen for Final Two Games of 2022 - Wichita Thunder
- Thunder Sign Defenseman Ryan Orgel - Adirondack Thunder
- Officials Named for 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Norfolk Admirals
- Officials Named for 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - ECHL
- Game Notes: vs Tulsa - Rapid City Rush
- Going for Two in a Row - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Ghost Pirates (7:30pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Grizzlies Gameday: Division Rivals Meet at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Blades End 2022 with Home Game against Orlando - Florida Everblades
- Royals Travel to Wheeling for Friday Night Faceoff vs. Nailers - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.