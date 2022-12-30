Steelheads Defeat Grizz 4-1
December 30, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - Cam Strong gave the Utah Grizzlies a 1-0 lead 10:03 into the contest but 4 unanswered Idaho Steelheads goals, including 2 on the power play from Owen Headrick as they defeated the Grizz 4-1 in front of a crowd of 6927 at Maverik Center.
Strong scored a power play goal halfway through the first period. He now has a goal in back-to-back games. Utah was 1 for 3 on the power play. Idaho was 2 for 6 on the man advantage as they scored on both ends of a double minor penalty late in the first period as Owen Headrick scored goals 9 and 10 on the season.
In the second period Willie Knierim scored on a pass from Matt Register 13:34 in to extend the Idaho lead to 3-1. In the third period Jordan Kawaguchi scored 19:59 in on an empty netter.
Utah outshot Idaho 22 to 21. Idaho's Remi Poirier saved 21 of 22 to earn his 9th win of the season. Utah's Trent Miner stopped 17 of 20 in the loss.
The final game of the 2022 calendar year is on Saturday night at 5:10 pm. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
3 stars
1. Owen Headrick (Idaho) - 2 goals.
2. Matt Register (Idaho) - 2 assists.
3. Willie Knierim (Idaho) - 1 goal.
Seven Different Rabbits Score, Greenville Downs Savannah for Third Straight Win - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
