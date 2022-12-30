Growlers Grab 4-3 OT Win Over Wings

The Newfoundland Growlers snapped a three-game losing skid in a 4-3 overtime win over the Kalamazoo Wings on Friday night at the Wings Event Center.

Pavel Gogolev scored the game winner 1:49 into the overtime period, his second breakaway goal of the game, to ensure a strong road performance by the Growlers was rewarded with two points.

Newfoundland stay in Kalamazoo for a New Year's Eve clash with the Wings on Saturday.

Three Stars:

1. NFL - P. Gogolev

2. NFL - N. Walker

3. KAL - B. Saigeon

