Growlers Grab 4-3 OT Win Over Wings
December 30, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers snapped a three-game losing skid in a 4-3 overtime win over the Kalamazoo Wings on Friday night at the Wings Event Center.
Pavel Gogolev scored the game winner 1:49 into the overtime period, his second breakaway goal of the game, to ensure a strong road performance by the Growlers was rewarded with two points.
Newfoundland stay in Kalamazoo for a New Year's Eve clash with the Wings on Saturday.
Three Stars:
1. NFL - P. Gogolev
2. NFL - N. Walker
3. KAL - B. Saigeon
