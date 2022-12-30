Balinson Three-Point Game Propels Royals Over Nailers, 4-2
December 30, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Wheeling, WV - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, defeated the Wheeling Nailers, 4-2, on Friday, December 30th at WesBanco Arena. The Royals improved to 17-8-1 with their eighth win on the road this season (8-4-1). Josh Boyko earned the win in his Royals debut with 35 saves on 37 shots faced while Nailers' goalie Tommy Nappier saved 23 of 27 shots faced in the loss (3-6-0).
Each team scored goals in the opening 3:38 of regulation among a four goal first period. Reading opened the scoring 1:16 into the game on Max Balinson's first of two goals in the period. Wheeling tied the score 2:19 later on a redirection from Samuel Tremblay before Reading gained the lead back nine seconds later. Brendan Hoffmann centered the puck from behind Wheeling's net for Jacob Gaucher skating in the slot. Gaucher blasted a one-timer past Nappier for his tenth goal of the season and sixth goal in his last six games. The goal set a new career high point streak of six games Gaucher and was the rookie forward's first of two points in the game (1G, 1 A).
Balinson scored an insurance goal 11:20 into the first period which proved to be the game winning goal. Gaucher connected with the defenseman in the left faceoff circle as the final seconds expired on Reading's second of two power plays in the game. With the man-advantage, Balinson was left uncovered and used the open ice to snap his second goal of the period past Nappier for his third goal of the season. The goal earned Balinson his first multi-goal game of his professional career.
The three-goal output in the first period by Reading was the third time the Royals scored three or more goals in the opening period of play this season. They had previously scored three goals against Maine on December 21st and four goals against Worcester on November 16th.
In the second period, Balinson earned an assist to set a career high three-point night as he was credited the secondary assist on Hoffmann's fourth goal of the season. Jordan Timmons earned the primary assist as he and Hoffmann each tallied their second points of the game for their second and first multi-point games of the season respectively. Hoffmann's goal clipped the top left corner of Wheeling's net to put Reading ahead heading into the third period, 4-1.
The Nailers answered Reading's three-straight goals with 4:41 remaining in regulation. Justin Addamo settled and deposited his team leading 11th goal of the season on a feed from Cam Hausinger around Reading's cage. The lone goal of the third period was just the second of 37 shots from Wheeling's offense to beat Boyko as the rookie goaltender made diving stops and saves in the splits in his first win as a Royal.
The Royals even the season series with Wheeling, 2-2, (112-86 all-time) and improve to 14-0-1 when leading after two periods.
The Royals close out their three-game series with the Nailers in Wheeling, West Virginia on Saturday, December 31st in the final game of the calendar year. The Royals return home on Saturday, January 7th to host the Worcester Railers in the Star Wars and Pediatric Cancer promotional night.
