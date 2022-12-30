Admirals' Comeback Bid Falls Just Short Against Atlanta

The Gladiators started out tonight's contest with intensity, scoring two goals in the first period. Kaid Oliver was able to find the back of the net with 11:28 remaining in the frame to give Atlanta the early lead. Just a minute later, Gabe Guertler added to the lead to give them a two-goal advantage heading into the first intermission. Atlanta would continue their scoring in the second period, collecting a goal from Tyler Kobryn less than three minutes into the frame to take a commanding three-goal lead. The Admirals would not go away, getting a power play goal from Ryan Foss just 38 seconds later. The Admirals were able to continue their momentum and collected another power-play goal 10 minutes later from Matthieu Roy. Utilizing the momentum created in the period, Norfolk was able to tie the game at three on a shot from Todd Burgess with 47 seconds to go in the middle frame. A slashing penalty against Norfolk set up the Gladiators with a power play in the third period and Atlanta was able to find success on the power play, scoring just 16 seconds in on the eventual game-winning goal from Cody Sylvester.

ADMIRABLE ADMIRALS

Ryan Foss - Foss has been on a hot streak as of late, currently on a three-game point streak with six points during that streak. Foss was crucial to the Admirals' offensive efforts with a goal and an assist.

Mathieu Roy - Roy has been a key performer for the Admirals since his arrival. In eight games played, Roy has four points, including one goal tonight.

Todd Burgess - Burgess had a solid performance once again with two points and the tying goal in the second period. Burgess has eight points in his last nine games.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Admirals are back in action tomorrow night, as they face off against the Gladiators for the final time in the calendar year 2022. The Admirals will return home on Wednesday, January 4th as they take on the Reading Royals at 7:05 pm.

