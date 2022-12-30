K-Wings Score 3 Power Play Goals, Growlers Escape in OT

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (12-12-3-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, surged on offense with three power play goals in the second period but the Newfoundland Growlers (19-8-1-0) prevailed in OT at Wings Event Center Friday, 4-3.

Newfoundland got the scoring started at the 12:29 mark of the first period, took a 1-0 lead into the first intermission, but was called for a minor penalty at the end of the frame.

Kalamazoo capitalized to start the second off the stick of Brandon Saigeon (4) at the 1:45 mark to get the K-Wings scoring started. On the power play goal, Justin Murray (9) sent a pass to Collin Saccoman (4), who let it rip from the top of the left circle, and Saigeon pounced on the rebound in the crease.

The Growlers regained the lead with a breakaway goal at the 4:15 mark, despite heavy offensive pressure by Kalamazoo. The K-Wings then drew another penalty at the 4:29 mark, and Justin Taylor (5) tipped in a heavy shot by Chad Nychuk (13) at the 5:05 mark to even the score again. Carson Focht (6) earned the secondary assist on the goal.

Then, just three seconds into Kalamazoo's next man-advantage opportunity, Max Humitz (9) fired a laser beam one-timer into the back of the net to take the lead at the 12:23 mark. Focht (7) won the faceoff, and Tyler Irvine (4) fed Humitz for the goal.

Kalamazoo outshot Newfoundland 17-6 in the second frame and won the overall shot total 33-31.

After Newfoundland tied the game at the 16:09 mark, neither side scored in the third. Another breakaway opportunity resulted in the Growlers' game-winner at the 1:49 mark of overtime.

Evan Cormier (5-9-2-0) made 27 saves on 31 shots faced in the loss, and the K-Wings scored three power play goals (3/4) in a period for the first time since Jan. 16, 2019. The K-Wings penalty kill was a perfect 3/3 in the contest.

The K-Wings and Growlers run it back Saturday for the final game in 2022. Puck drop for Kalamazoo's traditional NYE game is at 6 p.m. at Wings Event Center.

