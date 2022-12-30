Oilers Secure Point, Fall in Overtime to Rush

RAPID CITY, SD. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, lost 4-3 in overtime to the Rapid City Rush at The Monument on Friday night.

Logan Nelson opened the scoring with a power-play wrister from the left circle 5:01 into the game. Eddie Matsushima leveled the game just 41 seconds later, roofing a highlight-reel backhander past Danill Chechelev for his team-leading 16th of the season.

Calder Brooks broke the deadlock 6:23 past the halfway point of the contest with a power-play goal to put Rapid City up 2-1. Ryley Lindgren answered 2:17 later, converting a turnover seconds after a Rush penalty expired.

Dylan Sadowy scored his sixth of the season just 10 seconds into the third period, giving the Oilers their first lead of the night at 3-2. Alex Aleardi knotted the contest 8:17 into the last frame of regulation, forcing overtime.

Rory Kerins finished a net-mouth feed 1:37 into overtime, securing his third point of the night and the second point for the Rush.

The Oilers close out 2022 in a rematch tomorrow, Dec. 31 at 8:05 p.m. CT at The Monument in Rapid City.

