Oilers Secure Point, Fall in Overtime to Rush
December 30, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
RAPID CITY, SD. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, lost 4-3 in overtime to the Rapid City Rush at The Monument on Friday night.
Logan Nelson opened the scoring with a power-play wrister from the left circle 5:01 into the game. Eddie Matsushima leveled the game just 41 seconds later, roofing a highlight-reel backhander past Danill Chechelev for his team-leading 16th of the season.
Calder Brooks broke the deadlock 6:23 past the halfway point of the contest with a power-play goal to put Rapid City up 2-1. Ryley Lindgren answered 2:17 later, converting a turnover seconds after a Rush penalty expired.
Dylan Sadowy scored his sixth of the season just 10 seconds into the third period, giving the Oilers their first lead of the night at 3-2. Alex Aleardi knotted the contest 8:17 into the last frame of regulation, forcing overtime.
Rory Kerins finished a net-mouth feed 1:37 into overtime, securing his third point of the night and the second point for the Rush.
The Oilers close out 2022 in a rematch tomorrow, Dec. 31 at 8:05 p.m. CT at The Monument in Rapid City.
