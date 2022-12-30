Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Ghost Pirates (7:30pm)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (14-7-6-0) vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates (9-13-5-0)

December 30, 2022 | 7:30 PM |Regular Season Game #28

Enmarket Arena | Savannah, GA

Referees: Logan Gruhl (29)

Linesmen: Tannum Wyonzek (74), Ken Radolinski (64)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Pregame Coverage begins at 7:15PM

LISTEN: Greenville Swamp Rabbits Broadcast Network

WATCH: FloHockey Live Stream

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits Mark Shelley (Play-by-Play) on the call

SWAMP RABBITS VS GHOST PIRATES SERIES

SEASON RECORD:

Overall: (2-1-1-0) Home: (2-0-1-0) Away: (0-1-0-0)

Last Meeting:

December 14, 2022 - Greenville 6 vs Savannah 1

Next Meeting:

January 11, 2023 - Greenville at Savannah

All-Time Record:

(2-1-1-0)

QUICK BITS

BACK AFTER BREAK:

The holiday break came to an end as the Rabbits were back on home ice for a Wednesday night meeting with Atlanta, the third of three straight meetings between the two. Greenville wasted little time getting on the scoreboard, as Anthony Beachamp scored just under six minutes into the game, before Nikita Pavlychev scored his 16th of the season later in the first. Pavlychev wasn't done yet, as the front man directed his league-leading 17th into the net early in the second. Atlanta showed a brief sign of life with a Bode Wilde goal, before Ben Freeman snapped a long-shot from the middle of the zone for the three-goal lead again. Brannon McManus scored his fourth of the season, a power-play give-and-go from Alex Ierullo to cap off the 5-1 night.

SCOUTING THE GHOST PIRATES:

Ever since the ECHL newcomers started the season with four straight wins, the seas have turned rough for the Ghost Pirates. After the smooth sailing, Savannah has posted a 5-13-5 record over their last 23 games and are 1-7-2-0 in their last 10 games. Defense has become an issue for the Ghost Pirates, as they find themselves in the bottom half of the league, allowing 3.19 goals/game. Isaiah Saville is the workhorse in goal for Savannah, appearing in 17 games while posting a 4-8-4 record. With a young roster full of AHL and NHL contracts, the Ghost Pirates have massive amounts of potential and skill, but are still experiencing the youthful growing pains.

HEY NOW, YOU'RE AN ALL-STAR:

Before Wednesday's game against Atlanta, forward Alex Ierullo was announced as Greenville's representative for the 2023 ECHL All-Star Classic in January. The Woodbridge, ON native is currently have a rookie season to remember, leading all rookies with 21 assists and sitting second among rookies in total scoring with 30 points. The winger has posted five points in two games including a three-point night last Thursday.

PACESETTER PAVS:

Just in case you somehow missed the 6'7" Nikita Pavlychev on the ice, you can't miss the Swamp Rabbits centerman on the scoresheet. The Yaroslavl, Russia native is tied for the team lead with 30 points, but more impressively, is tied for the ECHL lead in goals with 17. Wednesday night, Pavlychev score a pair of goals to extend his point streak to four games, with nine points over that span.

BEAUCH BACK AT IT:

Second year Rabbit Anthony Beauchamp scored just 5:55 into Wednesday's win, snapping a 22-game goal drought. Beauchamp added an assist later in the game to move his point total to 14 for the season through 25 games. The Thurso, QC native has now surpassed his rookie point total of 13 points in 41 games from the 2021-22 season. Last season, Beauchamp recorded just one multi-point game, but this season, he has recorded three including a career-high four-point night on October 29 versus South Carolina.

WHAT'S ON TAP:

Friday night kicks off a mad dash to 2023, as the Swamp Rabbits begin a 3-in-3 in Savannah. After the game with the Ghost Pirates, the Rabbits travel north to the North Charleston Coliseum to take on the South Carolina Stingrays on New Year's Eve before returning home on New Year's Day for a meeting with the Jacksonville Icemen.

