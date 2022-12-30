Royals Travel to Wheeling for Friday Night Faceoff vs. Nailers

Wheeling, WV - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, continue their three-game series against the Wheeling Nailers on the road in game two tonight at 7:10 p.m. at WesBanco Arena.

Tonight's game is the first of a back-to-back with the final game of the series scheduled for Saturday, December 31st at 6:10 p.m.

The Royals return home on Saturday, January 7th for their first game of 2023. The game features the Star Wars and Pediatric Cancer promotional game which includes appearances by Star Wars characters, youth Palawan training classes, Chewbacca voice and costume contests as well as the debut of specialty Star Wars themed jerseys worn by the Royals in the game.

Star Wars replica jerseys are available for purchase in the Lions Den team store as well as on the Royals team store site here! Specialty game worn jerseys by Royals players are available in a live auction post-game auction following the conclusion of the game.

Tickets to the home game and a list of the full promotional game schedule is available at royalshockey.com/promotions.

Reading hoists a 16-8-1 record after falling in their previous game to Wheeling, 2-1, on Wednesday, December 28th. Jacob Gaucher scored the lone goal in the game for Reading. The rookie forward has five goals and eight points in his last five games.

The Royals boast an all-time record of 111-86 against Wheeling and trail in the season series, 1-2. Prior to the series opener loss, the Royals defeated the Nailers at Santander Arena on November 5th, 4-3.

Reading stands in third place in the North Division with a .660 win percentage. The Royals have two games fewer played than Newfoundland and four games fewer played compared to Worcester. The Railers (18-10-1-0) and Growlers (18-8-1-0) sit atop the North Division and Eastern Conference standings. Both have dropped their last three games and hold a .500 record or below in their last 10 games. Behind Reading, Maine (13-11-1-1) stands in fourth and Trois-Rivières (13-12-1-1) holds fifth place in the standings. Adirondack lands in sixth with a .346 win percentage while Norfolk ranks at the bottom of both the North Division and Eastern Conference with five wins in 28 games played this season.

Wheeling improved to 13-13-1-0 and ride a three-game point streak into tonight's game after the series opener victory over Reading. The Nailers have won two-straight games after falling in overtime to Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 18th. Forwards Cédric Desruisseaux and Justin Addamo tie for the team lead in goals (10) while defenseman Josh Maniscalso leads in assists (17) and points (25).

A few Royals are on streaks and captured milestones in the stand alone game against Norfolk:

Streaks:

Forward Jacob Gaucher is on a five-game point streak (5 G, 3 A)

Milestones:

Forward Jacob Gaucher tied his career high point streak of five games

Forward Charlie Gerard skated in his 75th professional career game

Trey Bradley is skating in his 175th ECHL career game

Player Rankings:

Forward Max Newton is tied for 18th in the league in points (26)

Among rookies, Newton is tied for second in goals (13) and fourth in points.

Defenseman Colin Felix is second among rookies in penalty minutes (65), tied for first in fighting majors (5).

-

Today's game will be streamed on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

