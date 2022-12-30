Going for Two in a Row

December 30, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







Only 24 hours after their 4-2 win against the Adirondack Thunder, the Lions find themselves back in action tonight against the Maine Mariners. With several key players missing, head coach Marc-André Bergeron and Co. will need extra effort to nab a second consecutive victory. The head coach will be able to count on forwards Brett Stapley and Ryan Francis, both of whom have recently raised the level of their game. Each had a goal and an assist in Thursday night's win and were unquestionably the two best players on the ice. Goalkeeper Francis Marotte - a St-Jean-sur-Richelieu native - also played very well, stopping 32 of the 34 shots he faced, including 19 in the third period. The Mariners and Lions each have 27 points, so we are expecting a robust affair tonight as a Lions victory would move the team into fourth place in the North division, which is also the final spot for a playoff position.

Players to watch

The Lions' Nicolas Larivière had quite the game Thursday night against the Thunder, highlighted by a "Gordie Howe hat trick." The forward scored in his second consecutive game and brought his tally to seven goals this season.

Mariners' forward Tim Doherty is enjoying an excellent season with 22 points in 24 games. He's the team's leading goal scorer with 12, including a hat trick in his last game.

