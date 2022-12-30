Blades End 2022 with Home Game against Orlando

December 30, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades finish off 2022 with a matchup against their in-state rivals, the Orlando Solar Bears, on Friday, December 30 at 7:30 p.m. at Hertz Arena.

The Everblades beat Orlando last night 7-4. Last night was the highest goal total Florida has reached this season.

Cam Darcy scored three times for the first Everblades hat trick of the season, while 11 different players registered at least a point for Florida in the win.

Both teams got three power play goals in the win, with Orlando scoring all of theirs in the first while Florida responded with three in the second.

Florida now sits atop the South Division with 36 points; Orlando is seven points behind the Atlanta Gladiators for the final playoff spot.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 30, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.