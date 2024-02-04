Thunder Looks to Snap Skid Today vs. Kansas City

February 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder face off with the Kansas City Mavericks

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder face off with the Kansas City Mavericks(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, closes a three-in-three this afternoon at 4:05 p.m. against Kansas City at INTRUST Bank Arena.

This is the 11th meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Mavericks. All-time, Wichita is 88-70-23 against Kansas City and 47-22-8 at home against the Mavericks.

The Mavericks have won the first two games so far this weekend, claiming a 4-2 victory on Friday and earning a 4-1 win last night at Cable Dahmer Arena.

Kansas City improved to a league-best 32-8-2, won its 15th game at home and is in first place with 66 points. The Thunder sits in seventh place with 30 points.

The Mavericks have won four in a row while Wichita looks to snap a six-game winless skid.

Peter Bates recorded his 22nd goal of the season last night. He scored with less than one second on the clock to end the first to give Wichita a 1-0 lead. He equaled his career-high and is tied for fourth in the league in that category. Bates is tied for sixth with 47 points.

Mitchell Russell added another assist last night. The rookie forward out of Peterborough, ON has points in three-straight games (1g, 3a). Russell scored his first professional goal on Friday night against Kansas City.

Jay Dickman added an assist last night. The veteran forward has four points in his last three games (1g, 3a). Dickman has 37 points (17g, 20a) in 42 games so far this season.

THUNDERBOLTS...Jason Pineo is tied for sixth with two shorthanded goals...Xavier Pouliot is second among rookies with 26 minor penalties and tied for third among rookies with 77 penalty minutes...Kelly Bent is tied for first with seven major penalties...Dillon Boucher is tied for first among rookies with six major penalties....Ryan Finnegan is tied for first among rookies in shooting percentage (22.2%)...Wichita is 6-6-4 when scoring first...Wichita is 6-3-2 when leading after one...Wichita is 9-2-2 when leading after two periods...

MAVERICKS NOTES - Patrick Curry is third in scoring with 50 points...Max Andreev is tied for seventh with 31 assists...Nolan Walker is second in shooting percentage (32.8%) while Jake Jaremko is fifth (24.3%)...Ryan Jones and Marc-Olivier Duquette are tied for third in plus/minus (+22)...Dillon Kelley is tied for first in wins with 15...Cade Borchardt and Max Andreev are tied for first among rookies with 41 points...Ryan Devine is tied for first among rookies with six majors...

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.