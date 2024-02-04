Stingrays Shut out Gladiators for Second Consecutive Game
February 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release
DULUTH, GA - The South Carolina Stingrays earned a 6-0 victory over the Atlanta Gladiators on Sunday afternoon. The win was South Carolina's second consecutive shutout. Jonny Evans scored twice, and Mitchell Gibson made 18 saves and recorded his second career shutout.
Evans opened the scoring for the Stingrays at 10:15 into the second after a scoreless first period. Evans backhanded a shot from his knees after being tripped up in front of the net. The game's opening goal was Evans' sixth of the season. Austin Magera recorded the lone assist on the goal.
The Stingrays opened the floodgates with a five-goal third period. Kameron Kielly made it 2-0 with a power play goal just 1:24 into the third period. Kielly buried his own rebound after collecting a cross-ice feed from Nick Leivermann.
The Stingrays soon made it 3-0 with Evans' second goal of the afternoon at 3:14. Evans grabbed the puck from behind the Gladiators' net and beat Atlanta netminder Brad Barone with a wrist shot short side.
South Carolina extended its lead to 4-0 with a power play goal from Jack Adams, who knocked in a feed from Evans in the left circle.
Leivermann made it 5-0 with a wrist shot from the left point, and Tyson Empey scored the sixth and final goal of the game when he followed up his own rebound off the rush.
The Stingrays are back in action this Thursday in Savannah when they take on the Ghost Pirates at 7 pm at Enmarket Arena.
Images from this story
|
South Carolina Stingrays exchange congratulations along the bench
