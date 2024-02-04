Royals Close Series with Thunder at Home on Autism Acceptance 3 PM Puck Drop

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, conclude a three-game series with the Adirondack Thunder on Sunday, February 4th at 3:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.

The Royals home game will feature the Royals' annual Autism Acceptance game presented by Prospectus Berco. The game will include no goal horn or music to accommodate all fans in an Autism-friendly enviornement. Additionally, fans can enjoy $2 hot dogs, popcorn and chips, as well as $1 kids' tickets with purchase of an adult ticket.

During the game, the Royals will be sporting 'Chinese New Year' specialty jerseys on the ice! You can bid on your favorite player's game-worn jersey on Hanbid. The online auction ends Sunday, February 4 at 9 p.m.

Replica versions of the specialty jersey are available at the Lion's Den Team Store. Visit the online store HERE.

Royals Right Now:

The Royals hold a 16-19-4-2 record after falling to the Thunder in a shootout on Saturday, February 3, 1-0, and overtime on Friday, February 2, 4-3. The Royals have earned a point in six of their last eight games (2-2-3-1) and have dropped seven of their last eight games at home (1-5-1-1).

Matt Brown leads the Royals with 38 points and 25 assists. Ryan Chyzowski scored two goals for his team leading 16th and 17th goals of the season in the series opener. Brown leads the Royals in multi-point games (12) and has registered a point in four of his last six games.

Scouting the Thunder:

Adirondack enters the second game of the series at 30-8-3-2 through 43 games this season. The Thunder have earned a point in 16 consecutive games (14-0-1-1) with a 6-0-2 record at home and 8-0 record on the road during the 16-game stretch.

Prior to the series opener, Adirondack dropped their last two games in overtime on Saturday, January 27, 2-1 before falling in a shootout on Sunday, January 28, 5-4. The Thunder have outscored their opponents 66-39 along the 15-game stretch with one shutout by goaltender Jeremy Brodeur (35 saves, 1/26/24 vs. Newfoundland).

Forward Patrick Grasso leads the Thunder in goals (21) while forward Shane Harper holds the team lead in points (35). Harper leads leads the club in assists (24) and ties Grasso, Yushiro Hirano and Erik Middendorf for the team lead in power play goals (4). Harper has recorded a point in 10 of his last 12 games (7g-12a).

The game will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

Upcoming Games:

Education Day Game - Feb. 6 vs. Wheeling - Presented by Customers Bank

Bring your class out for an educational themed hockey game!

Special 10:30 AM start time

$15 hot dog, soda and ticket deal for students

Free school bus parking

Reading Premium Night - Feb. 17 vs. Newfoundland - Presented by Sly Fox Brewing Company

Enjoy locally brewed Reading Premium with drink and concession deals around the concourse!

Reading Premium specialty jersey

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

Giveaway: Reading Premium goalie oven mitt

Superhero / Battle of the Badges / Scout Night - Mar. 2 vs. Adirondack

Join us as we honor our local heros with a night dedicated to our community's first responders!

Pre-game Battle of the Badges game between Reading Police & Fire Department vs. opponent TBD

*Ticket to Battle of the Badges serves as ticket to Royals 7 PM game

Superhero guest appearances

Scout Troop benefits - For info, contact Chris Hazel (chazel@royalshockey.com)

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

