Grizzlies Gameday: Weekend Series Is on the Line at Tulsa

February 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







Utah Grizzlies (19-23-1, 39 points, .453 Win %) @ Tulsa Oilers (21-17-4, 46 points, .548 Win %)

Date: February 4, 2024 Venue: BOK Center

Game Time: 3:05 pm.

Streaming/TV: FloHockey - https://www.flohockey.tv/events/11054828-2024-utah-grizzlies-vs-tulsa-oilers?nav_id=75

Audio/Radio: Utah Grizzlies YouTube channel. - https://www.youtube.com/@THEUTAHGRIZZLIES

Sunday's Matchup

It's the rubber match of a three- game series at BOK Center. Each of the first two games of the series ended in 3-2 overtime final scores. Utah is 6-2-1 vs Tulsa this season. The Grizz are 11-6-1 over their last 18 games. Utah has won 5 of their last 7 contests. The Grizz have been a strong third period club as of late as they are outscoring opponents 11 to 4 over their last 7 games. The Tulsa Oilers have played good hockey as of late as they are 8-3-1 in their last 12 games.

Who's Been Hot for Utah

Grizzlies captain Josh Wesley has a point in 5 straight games. Wesley has a point in 12 of his last 14 games (7 goals, 7 assists). Wesley is tied for the league lead among all defenseman with 11 goals. The captain has 4 power play goals, which is tied for the league lead among defenseman.

Nathan Burke has a goal in 4 of his last 5 games.

Brandon Cutler, who has a point in 9 of his last 13 games. Cutler leads Utah with 18 goals this season as well as shots on goal (161), power play goals (5) and game winning goals (4). Cutler also leads Utah in penalty minutes with 59.

Brett Stapley had 1 goal and 1 assist on Feb. 3 at Tulsa. Stapley now leads Utah with 9 multiple point games.

Kyle Mayhew is tied for 2nd among league rookie defenseman with 25 points (7g, 18a). Mayhew has a point in 11 of his last 16 games.

Tyler Penner has a point in 5 of his last 7 games.

Mick Messner has 6 assists in his last 6 games.

Adam Berg has 11 points (4g, 7a) in his last 13 games.

Games This Week

Tuesday, January 30, 2024 - Utah 3 Kansas City 8 - Nathan Burke, Tyler Penner and Josh Wesley each scored for Utah. Mick Messner had 2 assists. KC outshot Utah 37 to 26. Both teams went 1 for 2 on the power play. Mavericks were led by Jeremy McKenna, who had 3 goals and 1 assist.

Friday, February 2, 2024 - Utah 2 Tulsa 3 (Overtime) - Nathan Burke and Brett Stapley each scored a 2nd period goal for Utah. Tulsa's Eddie Matsushima scored 3:14 into overtime. Tulsa outshot Utah 40 to 28. Utah's Will Cranley saved 37 of 40 in net. Tulsa was 1 for 4 on the power play. Utah was 0 for 4.

Saturday, February 3, 2024 - Utah 3 Tulsa 2 (Overtime) - Brandon Cutler scored the game winner on a power play 6:05 into overtime. Cutler and Brett Stapley each had 1 goal and 1 assist. Will Cranley stopped 47 of 49. Tulsa got 1 goal and 1 assist from Bair Gendunov. Utah was 3 for 3 on the penalty kill. Josh Wesley scored a second period goal.

Sunday - Utah at Tulsa. 3:05 pm. BOK Center. - 10th and final meeting between the clubs this season. Utah is 6-2-1 vs Tulsa this season and 11-3-1 since the start of the 2022-2023 season.

All Times Mountain.

Games Next Week

Friday, February 9, 2024 - Idaho at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. - AFCU Friday.

Saturday, February 10, 2024 - Utah at Idaho. 7:10 pm. Idaho Central Arena.

Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

Happy Birthday Adam Berg

Grizzlies forward Adam Berg is celebrating his 27th birthday today. Berg was born on February 3, 1997 in Calgary, Alberta. Berg has been a great addition to the Grizzlies as he has 6 goals and 8 assists in 23 games. Berg has a 15 percent shooting percentage (6 for 40). He was acquired in a trade with Cincinnati on November 25, 2023.

Outstanding Crowds at Maverik Center

A season high crowd of 10,498 saw the Grizzlies win 4-2 on January 27, 2024. It was the largest crowd for a Grizzlies home game since January 19, 2019 when 10,529 saw Utah beat Tulsa 4-1. A crowd of 8,572 was at Maverik Center for the January 26, 2024 game vs Rapid City. Utah has had some outstanding crowds as of late at Maverik Center. Over their last 8 home games Utah has a combined crowd of 57,288, an average of 7,161 per game. For the season Utah is averaging 5,556 fans per game.

Bear Bites: Grizzlies Team Notes

Utah is outscoring opponents 11 to 4 in the third periods over their last 7 games. Utah is 11-6-1 over their last 18 games and 7-6 in January 2024. Utah has won 6 straight home games. Utah is 14 -6 at home this season, outscoring opponents 71 to 54. A crowd of 10,498 was at Maverik Center on January 27, 2024. It was the Grizzlies largest home crowd since January 19, 2019 where 10,529 fans saw Utah defeat Tulsa 4-1. Utah is 3-1 in games past regulation this season. Utah is 12-3-1 when scoring first this season. Utah has scored 5 shorthanded goals this season. Utah is outshooting opponents 472 to 409 in the third periods this season. Utah is 10-2 when leading after 1 period and 11-2-1 when leading after 2 periods. Utah is 8-0 at home when leading after 1 period.

Utah vs Tulsa This Season

Utah is 6-2-1 vs Tulsa this season. The Grizz are 11-3-1 against Tulsa since the start of the 2022-23 season. The Grizzlies have been great on home ice vs Tulsa as they are 15-3 in the last 5 seasons at Maverik Center. Utah is 11-8-3-1 at Tulsa over the past 5 seasons.

Brett Stapley leads Utah with 11 points vs Tulsa this season (4g, 7a). Cole Gallant (2g, 4a) and he has a +6 rating vs Tulsa. Kyle Mayhew has 1 goal and 6 assists in 9 games vs Tulsa. Brandon Cutler has 4 goals and 3 assists vs Tulsa. The Oilers are led by Karl Boudrias (1g, 5a) and Kyle Crnkovic (1g, 6a). Alex Butcher has 4 goals vs Utah this season, including the game tying goal with 44 seconds left in regulation on Feb. 3.

Utah 3 @ Tulsa 2 (Feb 3 2024) - Overtime

Utah 2 @ Tulsa 3 (Feb 2 2024) - Overtime.

Tulsa 0 @ Utah 1 (Dec 31 2023)

Tulsa 2 @ Utah 5 (Dec 30 2023)

Tulsa 2 @ Utah 3 (Dec 29 2023)

Utah 1 @ Tulsa 4 (Dec 3 2023)

Utah 3 @ Tulsa 6 (Dec 2 2023)

Tulsa 0 @ Utah 1 (Oct 22 2023)

Tulsa 3 @ Utah 5 (Oct 21 2023)

Sunday Shutouts at Maverik Center

Utah goaltenders have 2 shutouts this season. Both times came against Tulsa on Sunday games at Maverik Center. Both shutouts were 1-0 games. Garrett Metcalf got a 35 save shutout on October 22nd vs Tulsa. Dante Giannuzzi saved all 32 shots in a 1-0 victory on December 31, 2023. Both players got their first professional shutouts. Utah is 5-0 at home vs Tulsa this season.

2023-2024 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 19-23-1

Home record: 14-6

Road record: 5-17-1

Win percentage: .453

Streak: Won 1

Standings Points: 39

Last 10: 6-3-1

Goals per game: 3.02 (19th) Goals for: 130

Goals against per game: 3.51 (Tied 19th) Goals Against: 151

Shots per game: 31.95 (11th)

Shots against per game: 33.64 (23rd)

Power Play: 21 for 137 - 15.3 % (27th)

Penalty Kill: 100 for 137 - 73.0 % (28th)

Penalty Minutes: 480. 11.43 per game.

Shorthanded Goals: 5.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 5.

Record When Scoring First: 12-3-1.

Opposition Scores First: 7-20.

Record in One Goal Games: 7-7-1.

SCORING 1ST 2ND 3RD OT/Shootout TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 31 50 46 3 130

Opposition 45 58 47 1 151

Team Leaders

Goals: Brandon Cutler (18)

Assists: Brett Stapley (26)

Points: Stapley (37)

Plus/Minus: Bryan Yoon (+11)

PIM: Cutler (59)

Power Play Points: Kyle Mayhew/Stapley (10)

Power Play Goals: Cutler (5)

Power Play Assists: Mayhew (8)

Shots on Goal: Cutler (161)

Shooting Percentage: Adam Berg (15.0 %) - Minimum 40 shots.

Game Winning Goals: Cutler (4)

Wins: Dante Giannuzzi (8)

Save %: Trent Miner (.917)

Goals Against Average: Miner (2.75)

Shutouts: Giannuzzi/Metcalf (1)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.