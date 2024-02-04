Dickman Nets Shootout Winner on Sunday vs. Mavericks

February 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Jay Dickman of the Wichita Thunder scores the shootout winner against the Kansas City Mavericks

(Wichita Thunder) Jay Dickman of the Wichita Thunder scores the shootout winner against the Kansas City Mavericks(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - Jay Dickman netted the only goal in the shootout to propel Wichita past Kansas City, 4-3, on Sunday afternoon at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Jason Pineo, Jake Wahlin and Quinn Preston each scored for the Thunder. Trevor Gorsuch stopped 50 shots to help Wichita snap a six-game winless skid.

In the first, Wahlin made it 1-0 with a shorthanded goal at 6:08. He went coast-to-coast and beat Jack LaFontaine for his fifth goal of the season.

Max Andreev tied it at 6:11 of the second. Justin Nachbaur stole the puck near the Kansas City line, fed it ahead to Andreev and he skated in on a breakaway. He beat Gorsuch for his 11th of the season to make it 1-1.

At 10:54, Pineo gave Wichita a 2-1 advantage. He came out of the penalty box, found a loose puck in the Mavericks zone and beat LaFontaine with a shorthanded marker.

Jake Jaremko tied the game at 18:02. Cole Coskey created a turnover on the left boards and found Jaremko. He fired a one-timer through traffic that beat Gorsuch for his 10th of the season.

In the third, Preston re-gained the lead with his third of the year. He found a rebound during a net-mouth scramble and beat LaFontaine with a backhand to make it 3-2.

Marc-Olivier Duquette tied it at 7:21. He came up the weak side, got behind the Thunder defense and beat Gorsuch for his fifth of the year.

For the first time in the season-series, the game ended up in a tie and needed overtime. Kansas City outshot the Thunder in the extra session, 4-3.

Andreev nearly ended it at the buzzer as he got behind the Thunder blueliners. Gorsuch made an outstanding save as he reached with his glove arm and kept the puck out of the net.

In the shootout, the Mavericks sent out Jeremy McKenna, Cade Borchardt and Jake Jaremko. All three were denied by Gorsuch.

Mitchell Russell and Michal Stinil were both stopped by LaFontaine. Dickman ended it at the bottom of round three as he used his patented move and scored the game-winner.

Wichita was 0-for-2 on the power play. Kansas City went 0-for-5 on the man advantage.

The Thunder appeared in their first shootout of the season. Pineo recorded his third shorthanded goal of the year. Preston has three points in his last four games. Mitchell Russell has points in four-straight contests.

Wichita remains at home for the next two contests as Fort Wayne comes to town beginning on Thursday night.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.