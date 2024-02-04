K-Wings Add Rookie Forward Mason Emoff
February 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Sunday that rookie forward Mason Emoff signed a Standard Player Contract with the club.
Emoff, 25, joins the K-Wings after starting the 2023-24 season with the SPHL's Quad City Storm. The Orangeville, ON native amassed three goals, three assists, nine PIMs, and a +4 rating over 27 games with the Storm.
Prior to signing with Quad City, Emoff suited up in 48 games at the NCAA Division III level with Manhattanville College. The 5-foot 10-inch, 172-pound righty-shot skated with the Valiants from 2019 thru 2023 and recorded 18 goals, 30 assists, and 24 PIMs during his four seasons in Harrison.
Emoff, who served as captain at Manhattanville in 2022-23, will make his professional debut for Kalamazoo on Sunday.
The K-Wings are back in action this evening at 5:00 p.m. EST against the Fort Wayne Komets (23-17-1-3) at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.
