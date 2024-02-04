Brubacher's Blast Wins Series Finale over Thunder in OT, Jason Binkley Earns First Win as Interim Head Coach, 2-1

February 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (17-19-4-2), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, fell to Adirondack Thunder (30-8-4-2) in overtime, 2-1, on Sunday, February 4th at Santander Arena. Nolan Maier (8-10-2-2) earned the win in net for the Royals with 39 saves on 40 shots through regulation and overtime. Jeremy Brodeur (14-5-1-0) suffered the loss in net for Adirondack with 32 saves on 34 shots through regulation and overtime.

Ryan Smith scored the opening goal for the Thunder on the first penalty shot between the Royals and an opponent this season. Smith beat Maier with a forehand shot to put Adirondack in front 4:25 into the first period, 1-0.

Thunder vs. Royals 2/4/24 | Highlights

With 3.7 seconds remaining in the middle frame, Brayden Guy earned his sixth goal on the season with a deflection on a shot from Koltrane Wilson and past Brodeur.

The score remained tied through the end of the final frame leading both teams into OT for the third consecutive game.

Press Conference | 2/4/24

18 seconds into the overtime period, Adam Brubacher took a shot from a pair of passes from Matt Brown and Devon Paliani from the blueline. This makes for Brubacher's ninth goal of the season. This assist makes a single-season career high on assists for Paliani at 16. The helper was Brown's 26th assist on the season.

The Royals return to Santander Arena to face off against the Wheeling Nailers on Tuesday February 6th at 10:30 a.m. for Education Day Game.

To order tickets, visit royalshockey.com/tickets

-

2023-24 Season Memberships

Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.