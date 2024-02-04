Nailers on Cloud Nine After Comeback Win

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers continue to win games in amazing fashion, and Sunday afternoon's ninth straight triumph may have been one of the most improbable. Wheeling trailed the Orlando Solar Bears 3-0 with 18:59 remaining in the third period, before rallying back with three goals to force overtime. Tanner Laderoute tied the match with 1:39 left, then scored the game winner at the 1:46 mark of the extra session. The nine-game winning streak remains the third longest in team history.

The Solar Bears recorded the lone tally in the opening stanza, as they converted on their first power play in a matter of eight seconds. Jesse Jacques received a pass from Darik Angeli along the goal line, then immediately delivered a feed of his own to Mitchell Hoelscher, who zipped in a one-timer from the left face-off dot.

Wheeling spent a good portion of the second period on the penalty kill, and was able to keep the deficit at one for the most part. However, with 1:27 remaining, Orlando added to its lead with a man advantage marker. Aaron Luchuk teed up Jérémie Biakabatuka, who drilled a laser of a one-timer into the left side of the cage.

Mitchell Hoelscher collected another power play strike for the Solar Bears, as he tapped in a Jesse Jacques feed on the right side of the crease 1:01 into the third. Nine seconds later, the Nailers started their comeback. Thimo Nickl smashed a shot on goal that produced a huge rebound in the low slot. Matthew Quercia dove in and deposited the loose puck to put his club on the board. Step two of the comeback came at the 6:54 mark. Justin Addamo lofted a shot over the cage, but Jordan Martel quickly gathered the puck and set up Lukas Svejkovsky for the snipe from the slot. After seven straight trips to the penalty kill, Wheeling received three straight power plays, and the third one was the charm, as the equalizer came with 1:39 left on the third period clock. Cédric Desruisseaux trickled a pass through the top of the crease to Tanner Laderoute, who took a couple of whacks at the puck and ultimately cashed in for a 3-3 deadlock.

The fans didn't have to wait very long to cheer again, as the Nailers took 1:46 to win the game in overtime. Laderoute stole the puck in the left circle, looked over his options, then decided shooting was the best choice. He was correct, as he roofed a wrist shot into the top-right corner and set off the celebration.

Taylor Gauthier snagged his seventh straight win in goal for Wheeling, as he blocked away 22 of the 25 shots he faced. Brandon Halverson took the overtime loss for Orlando, as he made 25 saves on 29 shots.

The Nailers will visit the Reading Royals on Tuesday morning at 10:30, before returning home for two more contests against the Royals on Friday and Saturday at 7:10.

