Oilers Fall to Grizzlies in Final Game of Weekend
February 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, lost 6-4 to the Utah Grizzlies on Sunday evening at the BOK Center.
Brandon Cutler scored on the opening shot of the game after scoring the overtime-winning goal the night before 1:50 into the action. Kyle Crnkovic knotted the game 5:35 in with his 10th goal of the campaign. Mark Messner restored the Grizzlies lead 1:37 later. Exactly 10 minutes after Messner's goal, Tyler Penner scored his first of the weekend, putting Utah up 3-1.
Cutler scored his second of the evening 2:18 into the second period, putting the Grizzlies up by three. Duggie Lagrone cut the lead in half with 1:38 remaining in the second, setting up a two-goal game heading into the final frame.
Brett Stapley scored for the third time in as many nights 2:19 into the third period before Jeremiah Addison scored his first ECHL goal 1:38 later, making it a 6-2 Utah lead. Karl Boudrias ripped a left-point clapper past Dante Giannuzzi for his seventh point against Utah this season with 8:24 left in the game. Anthony Costantini secured his fourth point in as many games with 2:14 left, closing the score 6-4 in Utah's favor. Costanitini's goal was assisted by Lagrone and Jared Power - giving Power his first assist as an Oiler and Lagrone a point on all four Oilers' goals.
The Oilers head down to Allen, Texas on Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 7:10 p.m. for the first of five games over the next two weeks against the Americans.
Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.
