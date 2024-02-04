Growlers Lose 4-3 in Shootout to Fuel

The Newfoundland Growlers earned an important point in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Indy Fuel on Sunday evening at Mary Brown's Centre.

Isaac Johnson, Grant Cruikshank and Jackson Berezowski scored for Newfoundland in the final 7:30 minutes of regulation to force overtime after trailing 3-0 thru two periods.

3-on-3 overtime settled nothing and Seamus Malone won it in the fourth round of the shootout to secure the 4-3 win for Indy.

Newfoundland host Greenville on Thursday night at 7pm.

Three Stars:

1. IND - S. Malone

2. IND - R. Gagnier

3. NFL - G. Cruikshank

