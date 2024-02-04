Growlers Lose 4-3 in Shootout to Fuel
February 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers earned an important point in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Indy Fuel on Sunday evening at Mary Brown's Centre.
Isaac Johnson, Grant Cruikshank and Jackson Berezowski scored for Newfoundland in the final 7:30 minutes of regulation to force overtime after trailing 3-0 thru two periods.
3-on-3 overtime settled nothing and Seamus Malone won it in the fourth round of the shootout to secure the 4-3 win for Indy.
Newfoundland host Greenville on Thursday night at 7pm.
Three Stars:
1. IND - S. Malone
2. IND - R. Gagnier
3. NFL - G. Cruikshank
