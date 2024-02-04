Game Preview: February 4 vs Utah

TULSA, Okla. - The Oilers and Grizzlies gear up for the third-of-three games this weekend, with each team securing a 3-2 overtime win over the previous two meetings.

DATE: Sunday, Feb. 4

LOCATION: BOK Center (200 S. Denver Ave, Tulsa, Oklahoma)

TIME: 4:05 p.m. CT

OPPONENT: Utah Grizzlies

WATCH: Flo Hockey

PROMOTIONS: SUNDAY FAMILY FUNDAY; SPIDER-MAN GAME

- The Oilers will be wearing Spider-Man jerseys which will be auctioned off online

- The first 1000 fans will receive a free Oilers Marvel poster

- The first 500 kids will receive a free mini stick

- The first 300 fans will receive a free trading card pack

- As with every Sunday game, there will be a postgame skate with the players

TULSA AT A GLANCE

OILERS RECORD: 21-17-4-0 (46 points, Third in Mountain Division)

OILERS OVER THE LAST 10 GAMES: 6-3-1-0

OILERS HOME RECORD: 14-8-3-0

OILERS STREAK: 3-0-1-0

LAST GAME: Feb. 3 vs UTA (3-2 OTL)

OILERS STATISTICAL LEADERS:

Points: Kyle Crnkovic - 34

Goals: Eddie Matsushima - 16

Assists: Kyle Crnkovic - 25

+/-: Mike McKee - + 13

PIM: Mike McKee - 46

WINS: Julian Junca - 11

Save Percentage: Calle Clang - .931

UTAH AT A GLANCE

GRIZZLIES RECORD: 19-23-1-0 (39 points, Fifth in Mountain Division)

GRIZZLIES OVER THE LAST 10 GAMES: 6-3-1-0

GRIZZLIES ROAD RECORD: 5-17-1-0

GRIZZLIES STREAK: 1-0-1-0

GRIZZLIES LAST GAME: Feb. 3 at Tulsa (3-2 OTW)

GRIZZLIES STATISTICAL LEADERS:

Points: Brett Stapley - 37

Goals: Brandon Cutler - 18

Assists: Brett Stapley - 26

+/-: Bryan Yoon - +11

PIM: Cutler - 59

Wins: Dante Gianuzzi - 8

Save Percentage: Trent Miner - .917

SEASON SERIES

OILERS RECORD AGAINST GRIZZLIES: 3-5-1-0

OILERS RECORD AT HOME AGAINST GRIZZLIES: 3-0-1-0

MOST RECENT MEETING: Feb. 3, 2024 (3-2 Utah OTW)

MOST RECENT MEETING AT BOK CENTER: Feb. 3, 2024 (3-2 Utah OTW)

OILERS RECORD AGAINST UTAH OVER LAST FIVE SEASONS: 15-21-3-2

OILERS STATISTICAL LEADERS (SERIES):

GOALS: Alec Butcher (4); Dante Sheriff (2); Jaxsen Wiebe (2)

ASSISTS: Kyle Crnkovic (6); Anthony Costantini (6); Karl Boudrias (5)

POINTS: Kyle Crnkovic (6); Anthony Costantini (6); Karl Boudrias (6)

WINS: Julian Junca (2)

GRIZZLIES STATISTICAL LEADERS (SERIES)

GOALS: Brandon Cutler (4); Nathan Burke (3); Brett Stapley (2)

ASSISTS: Brett Stapley (7); Kyle Mayhew (6); Cole Gallant (4)

POINTS: Brett Stapley (11); Cole Gallant (6); Kyle Mayhew (7)

WINS: Dante Gianuzzi (2)

STORYLINES

STILL STREAKING: Despite losing in overtime last night, the Oilers have picked up points in four consecutive games, thanks to a heroic effort from Alec Butcher to force overtime with 44 seconds remaining and the goaltender pulled. The Oilers had several close calls in the early stages of overtime, but Will Cranley stood tall. Brandon Cutler ended the contest with a power-play goal after the Oilers took a too many men penalty with 2:04 remaining in the bonus frame.

BAIRING DOWN ON THE GRIZZLIES: Bair Gendunov picked up his second multi-point game as an Oiler (the other coming on Jan. 28 vs Idaho). In just nine games with the Oilers, the rookie forward has six points (4G, 2A). Gendunov also has at least one shot in every game in Maroon and Navy and has led the team in SOG on two separate occasions.

OVERTIME OVERKILL: For the first time this season the Oilers have gone into the extra frame in back-to-back games. Winning on Friday and losing on Saturday, the Oilers have earned three of a possible four points and have guaranteed they are at least .500 on the weekend.

GEARING UP FOR THE GRIZZ: It was once again the heavy lifters pulling the strings for the Grizzlies, led by Will Cranley who recorded a career-high 47 saves. Brett Stapley scored his second goal in as many games and turned in a two-point performance, while captain Josh Wesley responded quickly to Bair Gendunov's opening goal. Leading goal scorer Brandon Cutler found the back of the net to seal the overtime victory, hammering home one of his patented one-knee one timer.

MAGIC, MANIC AND MOVING MOUNTAIN: Once again the Mountain Division looks different than it did at the beginning of the day. This time, a new team finally cracked the top four, with Rapid City turning in another road win against the Maine Mariners for their second-straight victory on the East coast. Kansas City remains on top of the league, and Utah's second point last night was enough to hop the Americans and pull within one point of Rapid City. Allen has now reached a four-game losing streak, although they have secured two points with one overtime loss and a shootout loss. The Thunder continue to struggle, losing their sixth-straight game, falling to 2-6-2-0 and 3-13-5-0 on the road.

DIVISION STANDINGS

1. Kansas City Mavs. - 66 points (.786%)

2. Idaho Steelheads - 60 points (.682%)

3. Tulsa Oilers - 46 points (.548%)

4. Rapid City Rush- 40 points (.465%)

___________________________________________________________

5. Utah Grizzlies- 39 points (.453%)

6. Allen Americans- 39 points (.443%)

7. Wichita Thunder- 30 points (.357%)

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Feb. 1 - Brayden Sherbinin - Suspended by team to protect rights (went to Europe)

Feb. 2 - Anthony Costantini - assigned to Tulsa by San Diego Gulls

The Oilers travel to Allen, Texas on Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 7:10 p.m. at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

