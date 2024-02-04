Grizzlies Get Series Victory with 6-4 Win at Tulsa

Tulsa, Oklahoma - The Utah Grizzlies got 2 goals from Brandon Cutler and Dante Giannuzzi stopped 48 of 52 shots as they defeated the Tulsa Oilers 6-4 on a Sunday afternoon at BOK Center. Utah earned 5 out of a possible 6 standings points in the three game road series.

Brandon Cutler got the scoring started 1:50 in as he picked up his 19th of the season. Tulsa tied it up as Kyle Crnkovic scored on an almost impossible angle from behind the net. Utah retook the lead 7:12 in as Mick Messner scored his 11th of the season from the right wing. Exactly 10 minutes later Tyler Penner extended the Utah lead as he scored his 8th of the year. The Grizz led 3-1 after 1 frame.

Cutler scored his second of the night 2:18 into the second period. Dean Yakura got an assist in each of Cutler's 2 goals on the night. For Yakura it was his first multiple point game in a Grizzlies uniform. Tulsa got back on the board as Duggie Lagrone got his 3rd of the year 18:32 in. Grizz led 4-2 heading into the third period.

Brett Stapley scored what turned out to be the game winner 2:19 into the third to extend Utah's lead to 5-2. Jeremiah Addison scored his first goal in a Utah uniform 3:57 in. It was a power play goal for Addison as Utah was 1 for 2 on the man advantage for the game. Tulsa's power play was 0 for 2. The Oilers cut into the Utah advantage as Karl Boudrias scored 11:36 in and Anthony Costantini made it a 6-4 game 17:46 in. Utah held on for the 2 goal win despite being outshot 52 to 24.

Dante Giannuzzi earned his team leading 9th win of the season. Tulsa's Gage Alexander stopped 18 of 24 in the loss. Utah ended the season series with a 7-2-1 record vs Tulsa. Utah is 6-6-1 on the road over their last 13 games.

The Grizzlies 6 game home winning streak is on the line this Friday night as they host the Idaho Steelheads at 7:10 pm. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Dante Giannuzzi (Utah) -48 of 52 saves.

2. Brandon Cutler (Utah) - 2 goals, +2, 6 shots.

3. Duggie Lagrone (Tulsa) - 1 goal, 3 assists, +4, 5 shots.

