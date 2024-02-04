Hall's Late Goal Lifts Mariners over Rush

February 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - Curtis Hall's power play goal with 2:31 remaining in the third period broke a 2-2 tie and lifted the Maine Mariners to a 3-2 victory over the Rapid City Rush on Sunday afternoon at the Cross Insurance Arena. Hall was one of three Mariners will multi-point efforts in the victory.

The Rush scored the lone goal of the opening period when Simon Boyko found the net for the third game in a row at 17:23. The unassisted tally had Rapid City up one after 20 minutes.

In the second period, the Mariners peppered Rush goaltender Connor Murphy with 20 shots, and tied the game with a power play goal at 6:25. After a faceoff win by Adam Mechura, Brooklyn Kalmikov teed up Gabriel Chicoine for a one-timer that Mechura finished off on the rebound. The Mariners appeared to take the lead later in the period when Chicoine wired home a wrister, but a goaltender interference ruling kept the game tied.

The Mariners took the lead for the first time at 1:23 of the third when Curtis Hall's rebound bid caromed off of Ryan Mast on its way to the back of the net. Mast collected his third goal of the season. Rapid City used their power play to draw back even at 5:32 as defenseman Charles Martin ripped a shot from the right point off the crossbar and in. At 16:37 of the third as the teams skated 4-on-4, Rapid City's Alex Aleardi was called for slashing, sending the Mariners to man advantage. After the power play reverted to 5-on-4, Hall gained the zone on the right wing and snuck a shot under the arm of Murphy for the go-ahead goal at 17:29. An additional Rush penalty made it difficult for them to pull the goaltender, and the Mariners held on for the 3-2 victory.

Shane Starrett collected his fifth win of the season and first since December 22nd with a 26 save effort. Murphy turned aside 36 of 39 for the Rush. Hall, Brooklyn Kalmikov, and Gabriel Chicoine all had two points in the game. The Mariners improved their Sunday record to 6-2-0 and a remarkable 25-8-2-2 since the 2021-22 season.

The Mariners (18-19-5-0) next two games are on the road in Worcester next Friday and Saturday. They return to home ice for another $3 Deweys "Threekend" February 16th-18th against the Norfolk Admirals. Theme nights include Ninja Turtle Night, Wild Blueberries Night (specialty jerseys), and Pride Night (plus a postgame open skate). Single game tickets for all regular season home games are on sale at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Ware-Butler Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. More information on ticket packages and group discounts can be found by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland. The 2023-2024 season is presented by Hannaford to Go.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.