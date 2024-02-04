K-Wings Punch Back, Beat Komets 4-2

February 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







FORT WAYNE, IN - The Kalamazoo Wings (21-18-3-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, used four multi-point efforts, outstanding penalty killing, and team-first hockey to defeat the Fort Wayne Komets (23-18-1-3) at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on Sunday, 4-2.

In a game that came down to special teams execution, the K-Wings held their opponent scoreless on the power play (3-for-3) for the eighth straight game (27-for-27) and scored the game-winner with the man advantage (1-for-4).

Kalamazoo refused to be intimidated by Fort Wayne's physicality in the first period and answered on the scoreboard the rest of the way.

Luke Morgan (3) opened the scoring at the 4:30 mark of the second with a tap-in from left of the crease. Connor Walters (6) fed Morgan after patiently securing the puck on the rush from the bottom of the right circle. A pass-first mentality led Walters behind the goal to lure the defense out of position. Collin Adams (11) also assisted the goal.

Fort Wayne responded with a goal of its own 62 seconds later.

Kalamazoo took a 2-1 lead at the 12:41 mark when David Keefer (12) tucked home the slot rebound of a Derek Daschke (11) blast from the right point. Jordan Seyfert (4) recorded the secondary assist.

Fort Wayne again tied the game at the 14:54 mark.

Daschke (9) scored the game-winner at the 16:16 mark with a laser from the high slot on the power play. Jacob Nordqvist (3) and Adams (12) assisted the PPG with strong extra-man puck movement.

The K-Wings shut down the Komets in the third period. Keefer (13) provided insurance with a hustle play down the right side, through multiple defenders, capped by a wraparound finish around the left post at the 15:16 mark of the third. Walters (7) and Erik Bradford (33) assisted the rookie's tough zone-to-zone play.

Goaltender Hunter Vorva (7-6-0-0), the reigning ECHL Goaltender of The Week, backstopped a strong defensive effort with 37 saves on 39 shots faced. The Kalamazoo native's conceded two goals or fewer in each of his last six starts (4-2-0-0).

Adams, Daschke, Keefer, and Walters all finished with multiple points in the contest. The victory is also Joel Martin's 50th as Head Coach.

The K-Wings finished the game 1-for-4 on the power play and a perfect 3-for-3 on the penalty kill. Fort Wayne took the final shot total, 39-25.

Kalamazoo is back in action Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. CST against the Iowa Heartlanders (18-19-5-1) at Xtream Arena.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.