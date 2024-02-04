Thomas Caron Returns to the Admirals from Manitoba

NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, officially announced on Sunday afternoon that forward Thomas Caron has been assigned to the Admirals by Manitoba.

Caron has joined the team Toledo and is scheduled to be in the lineup later tonight against the Walleye.

The 23-year-old played was recalled to Manitoba on January 4. He played in eight games with Moose during that stretch. Caron scored goals in consecutive nights against the Grand Rapids Griffins on January 19 and 20.

Caron played in 29 games with the Admirals before his recall at the beginning of January. In those games, he totaled 14 points (5g, 9a). The Candiac, QC native played four seasons with the Quebec Remparts in the QMJHL before he turned pro in 2021-22.

