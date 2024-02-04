Thunder Extend Point Streak to 17 Games in 2-1 OT Loss at Reading

February 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release









Adirondack Thunder forward Ryan Smith eyes the Reading Royals' goal

(Adirondack Thunder) Adirondack Thunder forward Ryan Smith eyes the Reading Royals' goal(Adirondack Thunder)

READING - The Adirondack Thunder extended their point streak to 17 games in a 2-1 overtime loss on the road to the Reading Royals from Santander Arena on Sunday afternoon.

Adirondack opened the scoring on a penalty shot early in the game as Ryan Smith was hauled down on a breakaway after receiving a pass from Bray Crowder. On the penalty shot, Smith flicked the puck over the left shoulder of goaltender Nolan Maier for the 1-0 lead. The goal was Smith's 17th of the year, unassisted, and came just 4:25 into the game and the Thunder took the one-goal advantage into the intermission.

After no scoring through most of the second period, the Royals finally got on the board and tied the game at one with four seconds left in in the period. Brayden Guy tipped the puck up and over the left shoulder of goaltender Jeremy Brodeur. The goal was Guy's sixth of the year from Koletrane Wilson at 19:56 of the second period and the game was tied 1-1 to start the third.

The Royals were awarded a power play at the end of regulation and just 0:18 into overtime, Adam Brubacher beat Jeremy Brodeur to secure the extra points and a 2-1 victory. Brodeur stopped 32 shots in the loss and Maier collected the win, denying 39 of 40.

After five games on the road, the Thunder return home on Friday, February 16 and Saturday, February 17. Friday against Reading, fans can enjoy $3 Labatt Blue Light. Saturday against Trois-Rivieres is Country Night! Enjoy $4 Bud Light, special country-themed jerseys, and much more! Fans can bid right now on the Country Night jerseys via the DASH Auctions mobile app.

Season tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit HERE. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.