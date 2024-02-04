Swamp Rabbits Smash Ghost Pirates in Sunday Finale

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Nikita Pavlychev and Brannon McManus highlighted 11 different point-getters with their three-point nights as the Greenville Swamp Rabbits blasted the Savannah Ghost Pirates by a 7-3 score on Sunday afternoon.

The Swamp Rabbits scored early and often in the first frame, carrying a 3-1 lead into the dressing room after 20 minutes. Jake Smith got things started for the Swamp Rabbits when he picked up the rebound following a Max Coyle chance on net. Smth skated into the loose puck full bore and rifled it by Savannah goalie Jesper Vikman to put the Swamp Rabbits up 1-0 at 5:31 of the opening frame. Moments later, Alex Swetlikoff tied the game at 1-1 on a five-on-three power play for the Ghost Pirates, squeaking a loose puck in close range past Swamp Rabbits net-minder Ryan Bednard with 9:11 remaining in the first (Simon Pinard and Brent Pedersen assisted). The Swamp Rabbits retook the lead in short order later, striking twice in 1:46 to leave the opening period by a pair. Ben Freeman scored his first goal as the Captain of the Swamp Rabbits with a point blank slam dunk of a Max Coyle chance with 6:18 remaining in the period, and was followed closely by Brannon McManus uncorking a laser past Vikman to push the Swamp Rabbits ahead at 3-1 for his first of three points on the night.

Savannah continued to utilize special teams to cut the deficit, but the Swamp Rabbits ended the second period on a 3-0 run. Simon Pinard brought the Ghost Pirates within one at 7:05 of the second, firing a sharp angle shot over Bednard's shoulder shortside to make it a 3-2 hockey game. Countering with a power play goal of his own, Freeman notched a second in the game, recreating his point blank maneuver from his first strike to re-establish the Swamp Rabbits mutli-goal lead, one they wouldn't lose again, with 9:33 left in the middle act. Carter Souch extended the lead moments later with backdoor tap-in from Nikita Pavlychev in transition, and watched his primary helper deked out Vikman while shorthanded to give the Swamp Rabbits a 6-2 lead with 20 minutes to play.

Tempers flared in the third period, with both teams eventually combining for 58 penalty minutes on 20 combined infractions. The scoreboard also flared, with Savannah striking for a third time on the power play. Brent Pedersen buried a net-front rebound past Bednard on Savannah's final power play of the game to bring the score to 6-3 with 13:47 left in the game. The Swamp Rabbits ended the scoring exchange of 10 total goals when Josh McKechney buried a Tanner Eberle rebound, bringing the final score to 7-3, a second win in three games for Greenville.

Ryan Bednard won his sixth straight start, stopping 19 of 22 shots in the win (16-8-0-0).

The Swamp Rabbits now take to the road, traveling to Newfoundland for the first time ever playing the Newfoundland Growlers. Puck drop for the first game in their "three-in-three" is slated for 5:30 p.m. EST from the Mary Brown's Centre.

