ECHL Transactions - February 4
February 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, February 4, 2024:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Reading:
Ryan Kenny, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Fort Wayne:
Add Marc-Antoine Pepin, D activated from reserve
Delete Dajon Mingo, D placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Matus Spodniak, F activated from reserve
Delete Chase Lang, F placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Mason Emoff, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Brad Morrison, F placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Bobby Hampton, F activated from reserve
Delete Cale Morris, G placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Jeff Solow, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Owen Pederson, F placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Vyacheslav Peksa, G activated from reserve
Add Todd Skirving, F activated from reserve
Delete Keenan Suthers, F placed on reserve
Delete Luke Cavallin, G placed on reserve
Norfolk:
Add Thomas Caron, F assigned by Manitoba
Delete Mathieu Roy, F placed on reserve
Delete Brandon Fehd, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/22)
Reading:
Add Mike Chen, D activated from reserve
Toledo:
Add Mitch Lewandowski, F activated from reserve
Delete Darian Pilon, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/4)
Add Jake Willets, D activated from reserve [2/3]
Delete Mitch Lewandowski, F placed on reserve [2/3]
Tulsa:
Add Rob Mattison, G added as EBUG
Add Kishaun Gervais, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Kylor Wall, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/4)
Delete Julian Junca, G recalled by Chicago (AHL)
Wichita:
Add Ryan Finnegan, F activated from reserve
Delete Kelly Bent, F placed on reserve
Worcester:
Delete Reece Newkirk, F recalled to Bridgeport by NY Islanders
