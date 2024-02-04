ECHL Transactions - February 4

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, February 4, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Reading:

Ryan Kenny, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Fort Wayne:

Add Marc-Antoine Pepin, D activated from reserve

Delete Dajon Mingo, D placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Matus Spodniak, F activated from reserve

Delete Chase Lang, F placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Mason Emoff, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Brad Morrison, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Bobby Hampton, F activated from reserve

Delete Cale Morris, G placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Jeff Solow, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Owen Pederson, F placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Vyacheslav Peksa, G activated from reserve

Add Todd Skirving, F activated from reserve

Delete Keenan Suthers, F placed on reserve

Delete Luke Cavallin, G placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Add Thomas Caron, F assigned by Manitoba

Delete Mathieu Roy, F placed on reserve

Delete Brandon Fehd, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/22)

Reading:

Add Mike Chen, D activated from reserve

Toledo:

Add Mitch Lewandowski, F activated from reserve

Delete Darian Pilon, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/4)

Add Jake Willets, D activated from reserve [2/3]

Delete Mitch Lewandowski, F placed on reserve [2/3]

Tulsa:

Add Rob Mattison, G added as EBUG

Add Kishaun Gervais, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Kylor Wall, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/4)

Delete Julian Junca, G recalled by Chicago (AHL)

Wichita:

Add Ryan Finnegan, F activated from reserve

Delete Kelly Bent, F placed on reserve

Worcester:

Delete Reece Newkirk, F recalled to Bridgeport by NY Islanders

