Thunder Loaned Forwards Russell, Grainger from Barracuda

November 8, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced two separate transactions today. Forward Mitchell Russell has been reassigned from the Barracuda to the Thunder. Forward Luke Grainger has been loaned to the Thunder.

Additionally, forward Aidan Litke and defenseman Nick Favaro have been released.

Russell, 23, returns to the Thunder for a third go-around. The Peterborough, Ontario native played two games for Wichita during the 2022-23 season. He followed that up last year with 22 points (9g, 13a) in 35 games. After the Thunder season ended, Russell appeared in two games for the Barracuda and recorded his first AHL goal on April 20 against Tucson.

Prior to turning pro, he played five years in the Ontario Hockey League with Owen Sound and North Bay. Russell served as an alternate captain with the Battalion in 2021-22 while piling up 88 points (41g, 47a) in 64 games. He also registered 22 points (11g, 11a) in 11 playoff games for North Bay.

Grainger, 25, was originally signed to an Amateur Tryout with the Barracuda on April 3. After appearing in two games, the Montreal, Quebec native signed an AHL contract on April 12. Grainger has played in two AHL games this season, recording his first pro goal on October 30 against Coachella Valley.

Prior to turning pro, the 5-foot-10, 181-pound forward played five years at Western Michigan University. Grainger was named team captain this past year and a career-high 48 points (14g, 34a) in 38 games. His performance earned him a Hobey Baker nomination last season. Grainger finished his collegiate career with 103 points (38g, 65a) and a +21 rating in 140 games for the Mustangs.

Wichita remains at home tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. to host Allen.

