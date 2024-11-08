Lions Escape with Overtime Win

November 8, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers News Release









Wheeling Nailers' Jordan Martel battles Trois-Rivières Lions' Logan Nijhoff, Jacob Paquette, and Cory Thomas

(Wheeling Nailers) Wheeling Nailers' Jordan Martel battles Trois-Rivières Lions' Logan Nijhoff, Jacob Paquette, and Cory Thomas(Wheeling Nailers)

WHEELING, WV- Friday night's game between the Wheeling Nailers and the Trois-Rivières Lions was a back-and-forth affair, which saw lots of offense. The two teams combined for four one-goal leads, before overtime was eventually needed to determine a winner. That winner was Trois-Rivières, who capitalized on its second 4-on-3 power play of the night to prevail 5-4 in the extra session at WesBanco Arena. Jakov Novak's second goal of the game was the deciding strike for the Lions, while Jordan Martel, Sam Houde, and Jack Beck each recorded two points for the Nailers.

The Nailers controlled almost every aspect of the first period, as they outshot Trois-Rivières, 17-3. However, both teams were able to find the back of the net for a 1-1 deadlock. The Lions were first on the board at the 5:25 mark. Tommy Cormier poked the puck through to defenseman Chris Jandric, who broke in behind the defense. Jandric kept the puck on his forehand, and zipped in a shot along the ice. Wheeling utilized the power play to draw even. Sam Houde worked the puck to Jordan Martel, who dragged the puck around in the right circle, then fired a wrist shot into the left side of the cage.

The offenses opened up in the beginning of the second stanza, as the two clubs combined for four goals in a span of 6:38. The Lions took their second lead of the night at the 4:11 mark, during a 4-on-3 power play. Anthony Beauregard skated below the left face-off dot, and blazed a wrist shot into the left side of the twine. The Nailers battled back with an equalizer 59 seconds later. Matty De St. Phalle battled his way into the slot, and fought off a defender, while willing a shot up and over goaltender Hunter Jones. 3:34 after that, Wheeling went ahead for the first time. Jack Beck rushed in off of a neutral zone face-off, and had his shot stopped, but Atley Calvert charged in to bury the rebound on the right side. Trois-Rivières kept the seesaw affair going with Tyler Hyllard's tip of Anthony Beauchamp's shot, which ramped into the top-right corner for a 3-3 tie.

The Lions got some puck luck in the early stages of the third, as Jakov Novak's pass from behind the net glanced off of a Nailers skate and landed in the goal. Wheeling came back to tie things up with 8:46 to go, when Matthew Quercia smashed in a loose puck on the right side of the crease.

The tilt remained tied through the end of third period, which led to the first overtime game of the campaign for the Nailers. Unfortunately, a penalty gave the Lions their second 4-on-3 power play of the evening. They cashed in, as Novak snapped a shot into the top-right corner from the right face-off dot for a 5-4 final in favor of the visitors.

Hunter Jones got the win for Trois-Rivières, as he stopped 28 of the 32 shots he faced, including 16 of 17 in the first period. Jaxon Castor made 11 saves on 15 shots in the overtime loss for the Nailers.

The Nailers and Lions will clash again on Saturday at 7:10 for First Responders Night. Local First Responders will be assisting in the pregame presentation, and the annual Guns vs. Hoses scrimmage will take place after the contest. The next Big-6 Promotional Game is Hall of Fame Night on November 30th, as Tomas Vokoun and Steve Gibson will be inducted into the Wheeling Hockey Hall of Fame. Season memberships and other terrific ticket plans for the 2024-25 season are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

-Nailers-

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.