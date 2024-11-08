Rush Drops Shootout to Mavericks in Seesaw Affair

November 8, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

(RAPID CITY, SD)- In a back-and-forth contest at The Monument Ice Arena, the Kansas City Mavericks edged out the Rapid City Rush, 4-3, in a four-round shootout on Friday.

After falling behind 2-0, the Rush battled back to equalize behind as wild a sequence as possible. Simon Boyko scored a power play goal on a wrist shot from the slot area to cut the deficit in half. Then, 13 seconds later, Mavericks goaltender Victor Ostman misplayed a puck that had been dumped in from the neutral zone, resulting in a Rush goal through Ostman's five-hole. Connor Mylymok received credit for the goal by way of tipping Zack Hoffman's dump-in attempt.

Rapid City's captain gave the home team the lead in the third period. Ryan Wagner popped out to the high slot and ripped a high wrister by Ostman for a power play goal, the Rush's second of the game, with 12:20 remaining. For Wagner, it was his first goal on home ice with Rapid City.

Kansas City's Casey Carreau took over from there, though. Carreau tied the game right back on a shorthanded goal three minutes later, forcing overtime. The fourth-line Mavericks forward would play hero at the end of the game as he buried the shootout winner in the fourth round.

Connor Murphy made 35 saves on 38 shots in another strong performance. In his two starts at home, Murphy owns a commendable .927 save percentage. Victor Ostman earns the win for the second straight night after making 24 stops.

Chaz Smedsrud continued his strong showing as one of the newest members of the Rush. The Luverne, Minn. native picked up two more assists, bringing his point total to five in just the last four games.

This is the Rush's fifth one-goal loss in its first nine games, three of which have come beyond regulation.

The Rush hosts Kansas City in the series finale on Saturday night. Saturday is Veterans Appreciation Night, presented by FourFront Design and Bluepeak Internet.

Next game: Saturday, November 9 vs. Kansas City. 7:05 p.m. MST puck drop from the Monument Ice Arena.

