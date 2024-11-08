Rush Drops Shootout to Mavericks in Seesaw Affair
November 8, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, SD)- In a back-and-forth contest at The Monument Ice Arena, the Kansas City Mavericks edged out the Rapid City Rush, 4-3, in a four-round shootout on Friday.
After falling behind 2-0, the Rush battled back to equalize behind as wild a sequence as possible. Simon Boyko scored a power play goal on a wrist shot from the slot area to cut the deficit in half. Then, 13 seconds later, Mavericks goaltender Victor Ostman misplayed a puck that had been dumped in from the neutral zone, resulting in a Rush goal through Ostman's five-hole. Connor Mylymok received credit for the goal by way of tipping Zack Hoffman's dump-in attempt.
Rapid City's captain gave the home team the lead in the third period. Ryan Wagner popped out to the high slot and ripped a high wrister by Ostman for a power play goal, the Rush's second of the game, with 12:20 remaining. For Wagner, it was his first goal on home ice with Rapid City.
Kansas City's Casey Carreau took over from there, though. Carreau tied the game right back on a shorthanded goal three minutes later, forcing overtime. The fourth-line Mavericks forward would play hero at the end of the game as he buried the shootout winner in the fourth round.
Connor Murphy made 35 saves on 38 shots in another strong performance. In his two starts at home, Murphy owns a commendable .927 save percentage. Victor Ostman earns the win for the second straight night after making 24 stops.
Chaz Smedsrud continued his strong showing as one of the newest members of the Rush. The Luverne, Minn. native picked up two more assists, bringing his point total to five in just the last four games.
This is the Rush's fifth one-goal loss in its first nine games, three of which have come beyond regulation.
The Rush hosts Kansas City in the series finale on Saturday night. Saturday is Veterans Appreciation Night, presented by FourFront Design and Bluepeak Internet.
Next game: Saturday, November 9 vs. Kansas City. 7:05 p.m. MST puck drop from the Monument Ice Arena.
The Rapid City Rush returns home to take on the Kansas City Mavericks on November 6, 8, and 9! Veterans Appreciation Night, presented by FourFront Design and Bluepeak Internet, is Saturday, November 9th. Secure your seats today and be a part of the action. Check out the 2024-25 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.
Images from this story
|
Rapid City Rush on the ice
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 8, 2024
- Rush Drops Shootout to Mavericks in Seesaw Affair - Rapid City Rush
- Win Streak Snapped on Friday Night vs. Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Bison Claim First Franchise Home Victory - Bloomington Bison
- Atlanta Shut Out 5-0 By Jacksonville - Atlanta Gladiators
- Swamp Rabbits Stung by Rivals - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Stingrays Cruise Past Swamp Rabbits to Open the Weekend - South Carolina Stingrays
- K-Wings Come up Short in Bloomington Friday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Steelheads Take Game One of Three-In-Three Weekend vs. Ghost Pirates, 6-3 - Idaho Steelheads
- Americans Win Second Straight Handing Wichita a 4-2 Loss - Allen Americans
- Ness Earns First Professional Point with a Goal in Loss to Fort Wayne - Toledo Walleye
- Lions Register Their First Road Win of the Season - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Lions Escape with Overtime Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Everblades Fall to Orlando - Florida Everblades
- Thunder Take Down Admirals 4-3 in OT - Adirondack Thunder
- Thunder Snag OT Win in Back-And-Forth Affair with Norfolk - Norfolk Admirals
- Swamp Rabbits "Care as One" Community Hockey Game Contributes $10,000 to United Way of Greenville County - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Mavericks Look to Build on Momentum Tonight in Rapid City - Kansas City Mavericks
- Game Day Preview: Americans at Wichita, 7:05 PM CST - Allen Americans
- Wichita Begins Weekend Tonight against Rival, Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Game Day - Games #7 and #8: Lions de Trois-Rivières vs. the Wheeling Nailers - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- K-Wings Sign Goaltender Logan Neaton - Kalamazoo Wings
- Goaltender Jack Lafontaine Recalled to Coachella Valley Firebirds, Kucharski Signed to Mavericks - Kansas City Mavericks
- Boldly Jacksonville, Presented by Swisher: Introducing Jacksonville's Newest Hockey Team, the Bold City Battalion - Jacksonville Icemen
- Kansas City Mavericks Sign Goaltender Jacob Kucharski - Kansas City Mavericks
- Thunder Loaned Forwards Russell, Grainger from Barracuda - Wichita Thunder
- Rush Game Notes: November 8, 2024 vs. Kansas City Mavericks - Rapid City Rush
- Jack LaFontaine Recalled to Coachella Valley Firebirds - Kansas City Mavericks
- Toledo Named No. 2 Minor League Sports Market - Toledo Walleye
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rapid City Rush Stories
- Rush Drops Shootout to Mavericks in Seesaw Affair
- Rush Game Notes: November 8, 2024 vs. Kansas City Mavericks
- Rush Suffers Tight Loss to Kansas City
- Rush Game Notes: November 6, 2024 vs. Kansas City Mavericks
- Rush to Remember Lt. Col. Matthew Anderson on Saturday