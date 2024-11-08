Americans Win Second Straight Handing Wichita a 4-2 Loss

Wichita, Kansas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, played the Wichita Thunder on Friday night at Intrust Bank Arena and evened the season series at 1-1 with a 4-2 victory

The Americans scored the first goal of the game for the fourth game in a row. Former Thunder forward Brayden Watts opened the scoring with his third of the year to put the Americans up 1-0. Allen led the game after 20 minutes despite being outshot 13-8.

The Americans added to their lead in the second frame as a Wichita mistake in their own end led to Kyle Crnkovic's third goal of the season, to put the Americans up 2-0 despite being outshot 35-18 after two periods of play. Wichita had four power plays to none for Allen through the first 40 minutes of action as goalie Dylan Wells remained perfect.

The Americans scored two more times in the third period. Kyle Crnkovic with his second of the game and fourth goal of the year. His goal turned out to be the game winner for Alllen. Spencer Asuchak added an empty net goal. He had a four-point night for the Americans who extended their winning streak to two games.

The Americans resume hockey on Saturday night against the Tulsa Oilers on Star Wars Night in Allen.

Three Stars:

1. ALN - K. Crnkovic

2. ALN - D. Wells

3. WIC - J. Carroll

