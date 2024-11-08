Thunder Take Down Admirals 4-3 in OT

GLENS FALLS - Jace Isley scored at 5:09 of overtime as the Adirondack Thunder defeated the Norfolk Admirals on Friday night in front of a sellout crowd of 5,214 at Cool Insuring Arena.

Norfolk took a 1-0 lead 14:31 into the first period as Darick Louis-Jean sent a wrist shot that got deflected past goaltender Jeremy Brodeur into the net. The goal was Louis-Jean's second of the year with assists from Connor Fedorek and Marko Reifenberger.

Adirondack responded with just eight seconds left in the first period as defenseman Mikael Diotte sent a wrist shot through traffic and into the net for his first professional goal. The goal tied the game at one goal apiece with the lone assist going to Kevin O'Neil.

In the second period, Connor Fedoruk banked the puck off Brandon Osmundson in the crease and into the net for a 2-1 lead. The goal was Osmundson's third of the year from Fedoruk and Ryan Chyzowski at the 8:43 mark.

Once again, the Thunder responded late in a period to tie the game. Kevin O'Neil fed Zach Bannister, and he fired a shot over the shoulder of goaltender Joe Cannata to even the score 2-2. The goal was Bannister's first professional goal and came at 18:38 of the second frame. The game was tied at two to start the third period.

Shaw Boomhower gave Adirondack a 3-2 lead 4:04 into the third period as he sent the puck by goaltender Joe Cannata for his first of the year and first goal since January 28, 2022. Assists were awarded to Mikael Diotte and Ryan Smith.

Norfolk responded in the third to tie the game and eventually force overtime as Ryan Chyzowski tapped in a pass from Brandon Osmundson for his third of the year at 8:20 to even the game at 3-3. After no scoring the rest of regulation, the game went to overtime.

In overtime, Jace Isley slid the puck past Joe Cannata for the game-winning goal at 5:09 of overtime with assists from Jackson van de Leest and Alex Young. Jeremy Brodeur collected the victory, stopping 26 of 29 shots.

