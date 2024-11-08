K-Wings Sign Goaltender Logan Neaton

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Friday that goaltender Logan Neaton has signed a standard player contract for the 2024-25 season.

Neaton, 25, is a 6-foot 4-inch, 205-pound, Brighton, MI native who posted a 3.24 goals against average and .894 save percentage last season at Miami University (Ohio), going 6-14-2 with one shutout.

The rookie suited up in 43 total games across three seasons (2021-24) for the RedHawks in his collegiate career with a 3.49 goals against average, .894 save percentage and 7-23-2 record with one shutout. Prior to Miami, the netminder played in six games over two seasons (2019-21) for the University of Massachusetts Lowell, going 0-3 with a 4.29 goals against average and .862 save percentage.

Neaton signed with Norfolk during the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs, but did not appear in a game for the Admirals. The goaltender also was selected in the Fifth Round (No. 144 overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft by Winnipeg.

The K-Wings are in action Friday at Bloomington at 8:00 p.m. for the first meeting between the franchises. Kalamazoo returns home Sunday to face Toledo in its 'Military Appreciation' game.

