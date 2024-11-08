Thunder Snag OT Win in Back-And-Forth Affair with Norfolk

Glens Falls, NY - The Norfolk Admirals took on the Adirondack Thunder for the third time this season on Friday night. Brandon Osmundson and Ryan Chyzowski both had multi-point performances, but it wasn't enough as the Thunder pulled out a 4-3 win in overtime.

Joe Cannata was the starting goaltender for Norfolk (5-2-2-0) for the third straight game. He was victorious in his previous start, making 22 saves in the 6-5 win.

For Adirondack (4-0-0-1), it was Jeremy Brodeur making his third appearance on the season. He started in-goal on October 18 against the Admirals, making 25 saves as the Thunder skated to a 2-1 victory.

In the first period, both clubs trading winning wall-battles and looked for an early edge. With six minutes left in the period, Marko Reifenberger won a clean face-off and Connor Fedorek made a pass to Darick Louis-Jean, who then shot the puck from the point and it went past the glove hand of Brodeur. It was the sixth time in nine games that Norfolk has scored the first goal.

Then with eight seconds left in the period, Mikael Diotte scored his first professional goal and the two teams were locked at one going into the first break.

In the second period, the physicality was taken to another level. Two fights occurred and 46 penalty minutes were handed out between both teams.

The Admirals would get the 2-1 edge thanks to Osmundson's third of the season. Fedorek and Chyzowski picked up the assists.

Then, similar to the first period, the Thunder cashed in late in the period. Zach Bannister scored his first professional goal at 18:38 to tie it up at two.

Shaw Boomhower started the scoring in the third period with his first of season to make it 3-2. Four minutes later, Chyzowski scored his third of the season on a marvelous pass from Osmundson to tie the game.

Neither team scored for another 12 minutes and the Admirals found themselves in overtime for the third time in the last four games. Jace Isley would play hero for Adirondack scoring his first of the season on a net-front play, sneaking the puck past the pad of Cannata.

Norfolk's power-play went 0-for-1, while Adirondack's went 0-for-2.

Sentara Three Stars of the Game

Jace Isley (game-winning goal)

Mikael Diotte (1 goal, 1 assist, +1)

Ryan Chyzowski (1 goal, 1 assist, 6 shots)

What's Next

The Admirals will square off against the Adirondack Thunder for the second straight night on Saturday. Pregame coverage on the Admirals Broadcast Network will begin at 6:40PM. Join Admirals friends and front office staff members at the official road watch party at Waterside District.

