Rush Game Notes: November 8, 2024 vs. Kansas City Mavericks

November 8, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, plays the second game of a three-game home series against the Kansas City Mavericks. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. MST on Friday at The Monument Ice Arena.

RECOVERY NIGHT TONIGHT

Friday night is a new themed night on the schedule: Recovery Night. We are shining a spotlight on the brave individuals overcoming the battle of substance abuse and highlighting the importance of mental health. The game will include messaging regarding recovery and prevention, and there will be two non-alcoholic sections: Section S and Section 16.

LAST TIME OUT

In a closely contested game throughout, the Rush fell just short in a 3-2 defeat against the Kansas City Mavericks on Wednesday. Chaz Smedsrud and Joni Jurmo each scored their first goals with the Rush in the first and second periods, respectively. However, a three-goal first period for Kansas City proved to be one goal more than what Rapid City could overcome.

BOUNCING BACK

The Rush has shown great resolve when falling behind all season. While last night's comeback effort ended up one goal short, the Rush flipped a switch after trailing 2-0 and played the better game over the final 52 minutes. Four of Rapid City's first eight games have been decided by one goal.

TENDIES STEPPING UP

Through two weeks of the season, the Rush owned one of the lowest save percentages in the ECHL. However, over the last four games, the defense and goaltending has stepped up greatly and given the group a boost. Rush goaltenders have stopped 119 out of 129 shots in those four games, a commendable .922 save percentage.

FIRST GAME, FIRST GOAL

The Rush's second-period power play goal on Wednesday came off the stick of Joni Jurmo. A 22-year-old defenseman playing his first professional game in North America, Jurmo was assigned to the Rush by the Calgary Wranglers just the day before. He is a former 2020 3rd-round draft pick of Vancouver.

DEJA-VU FOR CHAZ

Chaz Smedsrud accomplished a quirky, yet remarkable feat when he scored on Wednesday. In his first professional game on March 29th, he scored a goal at The Monument Ice Arena as a visiting Allen American. Wednesday, in his first game as a member of Rush, he also scored a goal. Smedsrud has three points (1-2- 3) in his last three games with Rapid City.

QUOTABLES

"I am not going to stop until we can find the best solution for right now. We have been on the phone and working behind the scenes. There are a lot of naysayers out there. Our job is to get these guys going. We have the backing of Calgary, our ownership, and our group." - Scott Burt on the Nate Brown Show

The Rapid City Rush returns home to take on the Kansas City Mavericks on November 6, 8, and 9! Veterans Appreciation Night, presented by FourFront Design and Bluepeak Internet, is Saturday, November 9th. Secure your seats today and be a part of the action. Check out the 2024-25 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.

