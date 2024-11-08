Stingrays Cruise Past Swamp Rabbits to Open the Weekend
November 8, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays picked up a 5-2 victory over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at the North Charleston Coliseum on Friday night. Jayden Lee, Grant Cruikshank, Tyler Weiss, Erik Middendorf, and Alexander Suzdalev scored for the Stingrays, while Seth Eisele made 25 saves in the win.
Lee beat Greenville goaltender Dryden McKay for the game-opening goal. A rush from Jamie Engelbert set up Josh Wilkins, who set up Lee with a cross-ice pass. Lee buried a wrist shot over McKay's left shoulder for the first goal of his professional career. After 20 minutes, the Stingrays held a 1-0 lead.
The Stingrays lit the lamp four times in the second period. Grant Cruikshank struck early in the second with a slapshot past McKay 1:13 into the middle frame. After Andrew Perrott and Greenville's Arvid Caderoth had dropped the gloves, both headed to the box for fighting majors with Caderoth getting an additional slash minor. Right as the slashing penalty expired, Suzdalev found Weiss, who put the Rays up 3-0 with a quick shot from the slot. Thirty-four seconds later, Greenville's Tate Singleton trimmed the Stingray lead to 3-1 with his first goal of the season, with assists going to Lawrence and Pedersen.
15:18 into the second period, Middendorf restored the three-goal lead for South Carolina. Austin Magera ripped a one-timer from the right circle, and Middendorf batted the loose puck out of the air and into the open net to make it 4-1 Stingrays.
Suzadalev made it 5-1 shortly after, collecting a centering feed from Engelbert and quickly whacking it into the back of the net for his third point of the night. After the goal, Greenville made a goaltending change, relieving McKay and putting Jacob Ingham between the pipes.
The lone goal of the third period came off the stick of Greenville's Brent Pedersen, who cut the score to 5-2. That score held, and the Stingrays earned their fifth win of the season.
The Stingrays will face the Jacksonville Icemen tomorrow at 7:00 pm in Jacksonville.
Follow the Stingrays on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for all the latest news and updates.
Images from this story
|
South Carolina Stingrays celebrate win
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 8, 2024
- Bison Claim First Franchise Home Victory - Bloomington Bison
- Atlanta Shut Out 5-0 By Jacksonville - Atlanta Gladiators
- Swamp Rabbits Stung by Rivals - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Stingrays Cruise Past Swamp Rabbits to Open the Weekend - South Carolina Stingrays
- K-Wings Come up Short in Bloomington Friday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Steelheads Take Game One of Three-In-Three Weekend vs. Ghost Pirates, 6-3 - Idaho Steelheads
- Americans Win Second Straight Handing Wichita a 4-2 Loss - Allen Americans
- Ness Earns First Professional Point with a Goal in Loss to Fort Wayne - Toledo Walleye
- Lions Register Their First Road Win of the Season - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Lions Escape with Overtime Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Everblades Fall to Orlando - Florida Everblades
- Thunder Take Down Admirals 4-3 in OT - Adirondack Thunder
- Thunder Snag OT Win in Back-And-Forth Affair with Norfolk - Norfolk Admirals
- Swamp Rabbits "Care as One" Community Hockey Game Contributes $10,000 to United Way of Greenville County - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Mavericks Look to Build on Momentum Tonight in Rapid City - Kansas City Mavericks
- Game Day Preview: Americans at Wichita, 7:05 PM CST - Allen Americans
- Wichita Begins Weekend Tonight against Rival, Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Game Day - Games #7 and #8: Lions de Trois-Rivières vs. the Wheeling Nailers - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- K-Wings Sign Goaltender Logan Neaton - Kalamazoo Wings
- Goaltender Jack Lafontaine Recalled to Coachella Valley Firebirds, Kucharski Signed to Mavericks - Kansas City Mavericks
- Boldly Jacksonville, Presented by Swisher: Introducing Jacksonville's Newest Hockey Team, the Bold City Battalion - Jacksonville Icemen
- Kansas City Mavericks Sign Goaltender Jacob Kucharski - Kansas City Mavericks
- Thunder Loaned Forwards Russell, Grainger from Barracuda - Wichita Thunder
- Rush Game Notes: November 8, 2024 vs. Kansas City Mavericks - Rapid City Rush
- Jack LaFontaine Recalled to Coachella Valley Firebirds - Kansas City Mavericks
- Toledo Named No. 2 Minor League Sports Market - Toledo Walleye
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent South Carolina Stingrays Stories
- Stingrays Cruise Past Swamp Rabbits to Open the Weekend
- Stingrays Hold Successful Community Night in North Charleston
- South Carolina Stingrays Partner with Mercedes-Benz Vans Charleston to Launch "Sprinting Forward, Winning for Stem" Initiative
- Stingrays Receive Mitchell Gibson, Jayden Lee, and Jon McDonald from the Hershey Bears While the Bears Recall Dalton Smith
- South Carolina Stingrays and Hawerchuk Strong Join Forces to Support Charleston Hope Lodge