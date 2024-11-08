Jack LaFontaine Recalled to Coachella Valley Firebirds

Independence, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks announce that goaltender Jack LaFontaine has been recalled by the Coachella Valley Firebirds of the American Hockey League. LaFontaine, 26, has brought strong leadership and a steady presence to the Mavericks' crease during the 2024-25 season, building on his impressive performance last year with Kansas City.

The 6'3", 209-pound netminder from Mississauga, Ontario, made his return to the Mavericks this season with high expectations, following a notable 2023-24 campaign. Across 23 games with Kansas City, LaFontaine posted a 2.77 goals-against average (GAA) and a .911 save percentage (SV%), taking a big step with his play in the playoffs, posting a .938 SV%. Known for his size, agility, and calm demeanor, LaFontaine quickly established himself as a fan favorite, and a reliable last line of defense.

Drafted 75th overall by the Carolina Hurricanes in 2016, LaFontaine has a broad resume, with experience in the NHL, AHL, and ECHL. His career reached new heights during his time at the University of Minnesota, where he received the prestigious Mike Richter Award as the nation's top goaltender. LaFontaine's performance with the Golden Gophers earned him an opportunity of a lifetime. He was able to suit up in the NHL with the Carolina Hurricanes.

This season, LaFontaine's performance has been pivotal to the Mavericks' strong start. His presence in net and experience have made him a leader on and off the ice. This season, LaFontaine was voted on as part of the Mavericks Leadership Team. While his presence will be missed in Kansas City, the Mavericks organization is proud to see LaFontaine advancing his career with the Firebirds and looks forward to his continued success.

The Mavericks look to building on the season's early success and look to push momentum forward as they prepare for two more road series games against the Rapid City Rush on Friday, November 8, and Saturday, November 9.

