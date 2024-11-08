K-Wings Come up Short in Bloomington Friday

BLOOMINGTON, IL - The Kalamazoo Wings (4-2-0-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, dropped a tough battle at the Bloomington Bison (3-4-0-1), 3-1, at Grossinger Motors Arena Friday.

The Bison scored first at the 17:55 mark of the first period on the power play and struck again with a goal at the 16:11 mark of the second.

Zach Okabe (3) got the K-Wings on the board with a power play goal with 39 seconds left in the middle frame as Kalamazoo skated 5-on-3. Okabe's goal came after a flurry of chances for the K-Wings, with Ayden MacDonald (3) and Jaden Shields (1) gaining opportunities before Okabe finished the job as the net opened up for him at the bottom of the left circle.

Bloomington unfortunately added an empty-net goal with 1:16 left in the third to seal the win.

Jonathan Lemieux (3-1-0-0) made 14 saves in defeat.

Kalamazoo is off to Fort Wayne to face the Komets (6-1-0-0) at 7:35 p.m. on Saturday at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

The K-Wings' next home game is the Military Appreciation Game versus the Toledo Walleye at 3:00 p.m. EST Sunday at Wings Event Center. The first 1,000 fans will receive a limited-edition K-Wings hat. Click HERE to secure your tickets now.

