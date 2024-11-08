Kansas City Mavericks Sign Goaltender Jacob Kucharski

Independence, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks have signed goaltender Jake Kucharski.

Standing at 6'4", Kucharski was most recently part of the Mavericks' training camp roster. The 25-year-old netminder brings experience across the AHL, ECHL, NCAA, and USHL. Last season, he played three games for the Reading Royals of the ECHL, posting a 5.09 goals-against average and a .852 save percentage. Kucharski, drafted 197th overall by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2018 NHL Draft, also played one game for the Chicago Wolves of the AHL in the 2022-23 season.

Before his professional career, Kucharski played college hockey for the University of Nebraska-Omaha Mavericks and American International College Yellow Jackets. The Erie, Pennsylvania, native appeared in 49 collegiate games with a 2.44 goals-against average, a .908 save percentage, and four shutouts. In his final season at American International College, he was named NCAA (AHA) Goaltender of the Year, posting a 2.38 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage in 2021-22, helping lead the Yellow Jackets to an NCAA (AHA) championship.

Kucharski also gained valuable junior hockey experience in both the NAHL and USHL. He played 34 games in the NAHL with a 3.31 goals-against average and a .894 save percentage. Over three years in the USHL, he recorded a 3.74 goals-against average and a .871 save percentage.

"We are really excited to bring Jake on board," said Mavericks Goaltending Coach Rob Couturier. "He was with us for training camp and really impressed. A big, athletic goalie, drafted by the Carolina Hurricanes in 2018, he excelled at the NCAA D1 level with AIC and Nebraska-Omaha and has since played in both the AHL and ECHL."

Kucharski and the rest of the Mavericks look to continue the momentum they've been building as they play the Rapid City Rush tonight and tomorrow night.

