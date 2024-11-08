Game Day - Games #7 and #8: Lions de Trois-Rivières vs. the Wheeling Nailers

November 8, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières decamped to Wheeling, West Virginia on Thursday afternoon, where they'll play the first two games in the club's history against (Pittsburgh Penguins affiliate) the Wheeling Nailers, the North Division's newest addition.

Players to watch for the Lions:

- #19 Israel Mianscum: The Lions' leading point-getter this season (six points in six games), the forward is making a name for himself with his scoring proficiency as well as his aggressive style of play. He'll be trying to maintain his point-a-game average.

- #18 Xavier Cormier: The Lions' leading goal scorer, Cormier has a knack for scoring goals when they're needed the most. The proof is in the pudding: His three goals this season have come in the waning minutes of the third period (two game-tying goals and one game-winning goal).

- #33 Luke Cavallin: The netminder didn't play in the Lions' two most recent games as he was recalled by the AHL's Laval Rocket. He'll likely return to head coach's Ron Choules' lineup either tonight or Saturday.

Players to watch for the Nailers:

- #18 Chris Ortiz: The former Lions defenceman will be playing his first game against his old team tonight. He has four points, including one goal this season.

- #47 Sam Houde: The former 5th round pick (#133) in the 2018 draft by the Montreal Canadiens is in a three-way tie atop the list of Nailers scorers with seven points in seven games. He scored twice in Wheeling's most recent game on Wednesday.

- #51 Jordan Martel: Martel is another Quebec native who's been making his presence felt with the Nailers this season. Along with Houde and Atley Calvert, he leads the team with seven points (two goals and five assists) in seven games. Since the start of his ECHL career in the 2021-22 season, the Chicoutimi native has 118 points in 128 games.

Following the two games in Wheeling, the Lions will be returning home to face the (Boston Bruins affiliate) Maine Mariners and the (New York Islanders affiliate) Worcester Railers next weekend.

