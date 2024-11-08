Wichita Begins Weekend Tonight against Rival, Allen

November 8, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder battle the Allen Americans

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, continues its six-game homestand tonight against rival, Allen.

This is the second meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Americans. All-time, Wichita is 57-91-14 against Allen and 29-42-8 at home against the Americans.

The Thunder are coming off a three-game sweep last weekend against Rapid City. The Americans split last weekend in Utah, winning their last game on Saturday night, 6-4.

Wichita is currently in first place in the Mountain Division with 12 points. Allen is in seventh place with three points.

Tonight is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in the Air Capital. The Thunder played in Texas against the Americans on October 30 with Wichita coming out on top in overtime, 5-4. Former Thunder captain Brayden Watts had a goal and an assist while Aaron Dell knocked off his old team for his first win of the season.

THUNDERBOLTS...Kobe Walker is tied for second in assists (9)...Peter Bates is first (+12) and Michal Stinil is third in plus/minus (+11)...Jeremie Bucheler is tied for ninth in scoring for defensemen (5)...Shane Kuzmeski is tied for third among defensemen in plus/minus (+8)...Wichita is 3-0 in games decided in overtime...Wichita is 5-1-0 when scoring first...Wichita is seventh in goals for per game (3.75)...Wichita is 4-0-0 when leading after two...Wichita is 3-1-0 when tied after one...Wichita is 4-1-0 in one-goal games...

ALLEN NOTES - Will Gavin scored his first pro goal last Wednesday against the Thunder...Allen has allowed the most goals in the ECHL (35)...Easton Brodzinski has five goals in his last three games including a hat trick last Saturday...Allen is 1-1-1 when scoring first...Allen is seventh in penalty minutes per game (14.83)...Allen has been outscored 13-2 in the second period and outshot 96-39 in the frame...Allen is 0-4 when trailing after two periods...

Tonight is Best Body Shop Night and Youth Jersey four-pack. Head over to Best Body Shop on West Kellogg and get your complimentary tickets while supplies last.

Images from this story

