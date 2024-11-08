Game Day Preview: Americans at Wichita, 7:05 PM CST

Allen Americans defend the net against the Wichita Thunder

Wichita, Kansas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, face the Wichita Thunder tonight at 7:05 PM at Intrust Bank Arena. This is the second meeting of the season between long-time rivals. Wichita won the first meeting in Allen by a score of 5-4 in overtime on October 30th.

Americans in the win column: The Americans scored the first goal of the game for the third game in a row last Saturday. It took six games, but the Americans finally earned their first win of the season. The Americans offense woke up scoring three first period goals on their way to a 6-4 victory on Saturday night in Salt Lake City despite being outshot 44 to 22 for the game. Easton Brodzinski led the Americans with seven shots on goal. Brodzinski netted the first Allen hat trick of the year scoring his 3rd, 4th, and 5th goals of the season. Brodzinski had five goals last week, including two against the Wichita Thunder last Wednesday night. His hat trick is one of two scored in the league early on this season. Allen also had their best night of the year on the power play, going 2-for-3. Kyle Crnkovic and Easton Brodzinski both scored with the man advantage last Saturday.

Wells claims the victory: Americans AHL contracted goaltender Dylan Wells made his third start of the season last Saturday night in Salt Lake City, stopping 40 of 44 Utah Grizzlies shots earning the first Allen Americans win by a goaltender this season. Wells (1-2) stopped 15 of 17 Utah shots in the second period, and made some key saves going down the stretch in the third period helping to secure the Americans win. Wells has a save percentage of 0.836 %.

Power Play Drought Ends : The Americans power play slump ended last Saturday night in Utah, going 2-for-3 with the man advantage. The Americans are 3-for- 19 on the power play this season and rank 21st overall at 15.8 %.

Ginnell Shines in Allen Win : Americans forward Riley Ginnell scored the game winning goal last Saturday in Allen's 6-4 at Utah. It was his first goal in an Americans sweater, and his first goal of the year. The Calgary, Alberta native played with the Rapid City Rush last year (3 goals and 4 assists for 7 points), signing with the Americans as a free agent this summer. H e has one point in six games with the Americans this season.

Tighten things up defensively: The Americans are giving up a league leading 5.83 goals per game through the first six games of the season. The 5.83 goals per game is more than a goal higher per game than the next closest team which is the Greenville Swamp Rabbits who are giving up 4.25 goals per game.

Comparing Allen and Wichita

Allen Americans:

Home: 0-2-1

Away: 1-2-0

Overall: 1-4-1

Last 10: 1-4-1

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (5) Easton Brodzinski

Assists: (5) Brayden Watts

Points: (7) Brayden Watts

+/-: (2) Riley Ginnell

PIM's: (7) Artyom Kulakov

Wichita Thunder:

Home: 4-1-0

Away: 2-1-0

Overall: 6-2-0

Last 10: 6-2-0

Wichita Thunder Leaders:

Goals: (8) Michal Stinil

Assists: (9) Kobe Walker

Points: (14) Michal Stinil

+/-: (+12) Peter Bates

PIM's (17) Dillon Boucher

