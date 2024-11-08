Win Streak Snapped on Friday Night vs. Allen
November 8, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita continued its six-game homestand on Friday night, losing to Allen, 4-2, at INTRUST Bank Arena.
The Thunder fell behind by two and had their comeback attempt fall just short, which snapped their six-game winning streak.
Joe Carroll led the way for the Thunder, recording two points. Mitchell Russell recorded a goal in his return to Wichita. Aaron Dell suffered the loss, stopping 24 shots.
Former Thunder captain Brayden Watts got the scoring started midway through the first for the Americans. Kyle Crnkovic found a missed shot off the end wall and fed it to Watts. He beat Dell from in-close and made it 1-0.
At 11:32 of the second, Crnkovic made it 2-0. He stole the puck from a Thunder blueliner and fired a wrist shot past Dell from the right circle for his third of the season.
In the third, Russell cut the lead to one. Carroll made a great play in his own zone, skated up the ice and left a drop pass in the slot. Russell collected the feed and beat Dylan Wells over the blocker.
With just under four minutes left, Crnkovic increased the Allen lead back to two. Wichita failed to clear the puck out of the zone and he took advantage of a broken play near the net to tally his second of the game.
Carroll cut the lead to 3-2 at 19:36, firing a one-timer from the right circle past Wells.
Wichita called its timeout before the next faceoff at center ice. Spencer Asuchak created a turnover on the next play and fired a long shot down the ice to the empty net that was vacated by Dell. He was trying to get to the bench for the extra attacker, but the puck went in and made it 4-2.
Russell netted his 10th goal in a Thunder uniform. Carroll returned to the lineup for the first time since Opening Night and had his first two-point game of the season.
Former Thunder netminder Dylan Wells was terrific in net for the Americans. He stopped 45 shots en route to the Allen win.
Wichita was 0-for-5 on the man advantage. Allen as 0-for-2 on the man advantage.
The Thunder are off tomorrow but return back to action on Sunday afternoon at 2:05 p.m. to host Tulsa.
Sunday is First Responders Night, presented by Groundworks. Come join us and help us honor our community heroes. Buy tickets here.
The 2024-25 promotional schedule is now available. Start planning now as we get ready for our 33rd year in the Air Capital. Click HERE to learn more about the schedule and what promotions we have in store.
Season tickets for the 2024-25 season are still available. Save money by reserving your seats for all the fast-paced, hard-hitting action of every game.
-Thunder-
Images from this story
|
Wichita Thunder's Mitchell Russell and Allen Americans' Spencer Asuchak in action
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 8, 2024
- Rush Drops Shootout to Mavericks in Seesaw Affair - Rapid City Rush
- Win Streak Snapped on Friday Night vs. Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Bison Claim First Franchise Home Victory - Bloomington Bison
- Atlanta Shut Out 5-0 By Jacksonville - Atlanta Gladiators
- Swamp Rabbits Stung by Rivals - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Stingrays Cruise Past Swamp Rabbits to Open the Weekend - South Carolina Stingrays
- K-Wings Come up Short in Bloomington Friday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Steelheads Take Game One of Three-In-Three Weekend vs. Ghost Pirates, 6-3 - Idaho Steelheads
- Americans Win Second Straight Handing Wichita a 4-2 Loss - Allen Americans
- Ness Earns First Professional Point with a Goal in Loss to Fort Wayne - Toledo Walleye
- Lions Register Their First Road Win of the Season - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Lions Escape with Overtime Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Everblades Fall to Orlando - Florida Everblades
- Thunder Take Down Admirals 4-3 in OT - Adirondack Thunder
- Thunder Snag OT Win in Back-And-Forth Affair with Norfolk - Norfolk Admirals
- Swamp Rabbits "Care as One" Community Hockey Game Contributes $10,000 to United Way of Greenville County - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Mavericks Look to Build on Momentum Tonight in Rapid City - Kansas City Mavericks
- Game Day Preview: Americans at Wichita, 7:05 PM CST - Allen Americans
- Wichita Begins Weekend Tonight against Rival, Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Game Day - Games #7 and #8: Lions de Trois-Rivières vs. the Wheeling Nailers - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- K-Wings Sign Goaltender Logan Neaton - Kalamazoo Wings
- Goaltender Jack Lafontaine Recalled to Coachella Valley Firebirds, Kucharski Signed to Mavericks - Kansas City Mavericks
- Boldly Jacksonville, Presented by Swisher: Introducing Jacksonville's Newest Hockey Team, the Bold City Battalion - Jacksonville Icemen
- Kansas City Mavericks Sign Goaltender Jacob Kucharski - Kansas City Mavericks
- Thunder Loaned Forwards Russell, Grainger from Barracuda - Wichita Thunder
- Rush Game Notes: November 8, 2024 vs. Kansas City Mavericks - Rapid City Rush
- Jack LaFontaine Recalled to Coachella Valley Firebirds - Kansas City Mavericks
- Toledo Named No. 2 Minor League Sports Market - Toledo Walleye
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.