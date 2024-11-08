Win Streak Snapped on Friday Night vs. Allen

November 8, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder's Mitchell Russell and Allen Americans' Spencer Asuchak in action

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder's Mitchell Russell and Allen Americans' Spencer Asuchak in action(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita continued its six-game homestand on Friday night, losing to Allen, 4-2, at INTRUST Bank Arena.

The Thunder fell behind by two and had their comeback attempt fall just short, which snapped their six-game winning streak.

Joe Carroll led the way for the Thunder, recording two points. Mitchell Russell recorded a goal in his return to Wichita. Aaron Dell suffered the loss, stopping 24 shots.

Former Thunder captain Brayden Watts got the scoring started midway through the first for the Americans. Kyle Crnkovic found a missed shot off the end wall and fed it to Watts. He beat Dell from in-close and made it 1-0.

At 11:32 of the second, Crnkovic made it 2-0. He stole the puck from a Thunder blueliner and fired a wrist shot past Dell from the right circle for his third of the season.

In the third, Russell cut the lead to one. Carroll made a great play in his own zone, skated up the ice and left a drop pass in the slot. Russell collected the feed and beat Dylan Wells over the blocker.

With just under four minutes left, Crnkovic increased the Allen lead back to two. Wichita failed to clear the puck out of the zone and he took advantage of a broken play near the net to tally his second of the game.

Carroll cut the lead to 3-2 at 19:36, firing a one-timer from the right circle past Wells.

Wichita called its timeout before the next faceoff at center ice. Spencer Asuchak created a turnover on the next play and fired a long shot down the ice to the empty net that was vacated by Dell. He was trying to get to the bench for the extra attacker, but the puck went in and made it 4-2.

Russell netted his 10th goal in a Thunder uniform. Carroll returned to the lineup for the first time since Opening Night and had his first two-point game of the season.

Former Thunder netminder Dylan Wells was terrific in net for the Americans. He stopped 45 shots en route to the Allen win.

Wichita was 0-for-5 on the man advantage. Allen as 0-for-2 on the man advantage.

The Thunder are off tomorrow but return back to action on Sunday afternoon at 2:05 p.m. to host Tulsa.

Sunday is First Responders Night, presented by Groundworks. Come join us and help us honor our community heroes. Buy tickets here.

The 2024-25 promotional schedule is now available. Start planning now as we get ready for our 33rd year in the Air Capital. Click HERE to learn more about the schedule and what promotions we have in store.

Season tickets for the 2024-25 season are still available. Save money by reserving your seats for all the fast-paced, hard-hitting action of every game.

-Thunder-

Images from this story

