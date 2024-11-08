Ness Earns First Professional Point with a Goal in Loss to Fort Wayne

November 8, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







Toledo, OH - The Toledo Walleye fell to the Fort Wayne Komets at the Huntington Center on Military Appreciation Night with a final score of 5-1

How it Happened:

Griffin Ness sent the Fish flying when he tallied the first goal of the night at 4:36. This was Ness' first professional point. Assisting the goal was Dalton Messina and Jed Pietila.

Fort Wayne responded at 11:52 to tie the game at one a piece.

After a penalty on Brandon Kruse, the Komets took the lead at 17:20 and went into the second period with a 2-1 lead.

Fort Wayne added another at 5:07 of the second to give them a two-goal lead.

At 9:26 of the third, Fort Wayne tallied another making the score 4-1. Shortly after, at 13:16 they scored yet again.

The Walleye were unable to put the puck in the net, and fell to the Komets with a final score of 5-1.

Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:

1. FW - O. Tufto (1G, 3A)

2. FW - K. Mayhew (2A)

3. FW - C. Corcoran (2A)

What's Next:

The Walleye will remain at home and will play tomorrow evening against the Cincinnati Cyclones for Country Night at the Bank Tank. Puck drop is set for 7:15 p.m.

