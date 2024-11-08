Ness Earns First Professional Point with a Goal in Loss to Fort Wayne
November 8, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Toledo Walleye News Release
Toledo, OH - The Toledo Walleye fell to the Fort Wayne Komets at the Huntington Center on Military Appreciation Night with a final score of 5-1
How it Happened:
Griffin Ness sent the Fish flying when he tallied the first goal of the night at 4:36. This was Ness' first professional point. Assisting the goal was Dalton Messina and Jed Pietila.
Fort Wayne responded at 11:52 to tie the game at one a piece.
After a penalty on Brandon Kruse, the Komets took the lead at 17:20 and went into the second period with a 2-1 lead.
Fort Wayne added another at 5:07 of the second to give them a two-goal lead.
At 9:26 of the third, Fort Wayne tallied another making the score 4-1. Shortly after, at 13:16 they scored yet again.
The Walleye were unable to put the puck in the net, and fell to the Komets with a final score of 5-1.
Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:
1. FW - O. Tufto (1G, 3A)
2. FW - K. Mayhew (2A)
3. FW - C. Corcoran (2A)
What's Next:
The Walleye will remain at home and will play tomorrow evening against the Cincinnati Cyclones for Country Night at the Bank Tank. Puck drop is set for 7:15 p.m.
