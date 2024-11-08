Mavericks Look to Build on Momentum Tonight in Rapid City

Independence, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks are back in action tonight, facing off against the Rapid City Rush at 8:05 PM CT. After a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Rapid City on Wednesday, the Mavericks (5-1-1) are aiming to extend their winning streak and build on their strong start to the season.

In their last outing, the Mavericks showcased a balanced attack and resilient defense, with goaltender Victor Ostman standing out, stopping 29 of 31 shots and helping his team secure a narrow victory. Key performances came from David Cotton, Jackson Berezowski, and Damien Giroux, who each contributed on the score sheet and set the tone for a competitive series against the Rush.

Tune In

Puck drop is at 8:05 PM CT. Fans can catch all the action live on FloHockey or follow along with updates on the Kansas City Mavericks' official social media channels (@kcmavericks on Instagram and Facebook, @kc_mavericks on X).

