Thunder Fall Short in OT Thriller, 3-2

December 10, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release





PORTLAND, ME - The Adirondack Thunder gained a point but fell in overtime to the Maine Mariners on Tuesday night in Portland by a final score of 3-2.

Both teams took a while to feel each other out to start off the game. The first goal of the game came with 2:31 left in the first period. Ted Hart picked up his fifth of the season after he banked it off the pad of Thunder goaltender Evan Cormier and gathered his own rebound.

The Mariners got the second goal of the middle frame after a turnover at the Thunder blueline. Alex Kile finished off a tic-tac-toe passing play to put the Mariners up 2-0. Adirondack responded as they went to the powerplay. Jake Linhart's shot was redirected by Casey Pierro-Zabotel for his team-leading 10th goal of the season to cut the Maine lead to 2-1.

The Thunder had to kill three Maine powerplays in the third and found themselves on a 5-on-3 man-advantage with under five minutes to go. Mike Szmatula put the puck on net, hitting the crossbar and falling right onto the stick of Robbie Payne for the tying tally.

The teams would head to overtime for the second time in the last three games. The Mariners found the game-winner as Brenden Crawley found Dillan Fox on a back door re-direction to seal the extra point for the Mariners.

Evan Cormier made 34 saves on 37 shots as the Thunder went 2-for-3 on the man-advantage and killed all three Mariner powerplay chances.

Up Next

The Thunder take on the Allen Americans on Friday night, December 13th at Cool Insuring Arena. Puck drop is at 7:00pm.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.